PEMBROKE — UNC Pembroke wrestling head coach O.T. Johnson announced that the Braves wrestling team will be holding an open tryout for the 2024-25 season on Wednesday, Sept. 4, outside the Bob Caton Fieldhouse located at Grace P. Johnson Stadium. The tryout will begin at 5 a.m.

In order to participate, students must be enrolled in a minimum of 12 credit hours for the fall semester at UNCP and be in good academic standing. Please bring a completed waiver and release for tryout form, proof of a physical within the past six months, sickle cell testing results and a class schedule to assistant coach Bryce Walker’s office in the English E. Jones Center by 3 p.m. on Sept. 3. All paperwork must be turned in by this date in order to tryout.

Any students interested in this opportunity need to contact assistant coach Walker via email at [email protected].