From the fringe

UNCP baseball to hold golf tournament

The UNC Pembroke baseball team will hold a golf tournament fundraiser on Saturday, Oct. 5 at Pinecrest Country Club in Lumberton.

The event will be a superball/captain’s choice format. Entries cost $375 for a four-person team. Sponsorships are also available; a team and sign sponsor is $450, or a sign sponsor is $150. Make checks payable to UNC Pembroke baseball.

The tournament will begin at 1 p.m.

For more information or to register, contact Paul O’Neil at 910-733-0686.

Fairmont Golf Club news

Fairmont Golf Club Two-Person Open will be played on Sept. 14-15, with a 10 a.m. shotgun start on both days. The format is best ball on Saturday and Texas Scramble on Sunday. Everyone must have a current USGA handicap. The tournament will be pre-flighted based on one half of each players handicap. Cost is $115 per player which includes a practice round on Friday, meals before and after play both days, beverages, range balls and prizes. Call the pro shop at 910-628-9931 to sign up.

The next Senior Shootout will be played this Tuesday morning with a 9 a.m. shotgun start.

Pinecrest Country Club news

Tiger Will and Willie Oxendine were the winners of this week’s Senior Shootout at Pinecrest Country Club with a 68, winning in a scorecard playoff over Cliff Nance and Knocky Thorndyke. Knocky Thorndyke, Tim Moore and Alton Hagans were the closest to the pin winners.

The next Pinecrest Senior Shootout will be played Thursday with a 9 a.m. shotgun start. The event includes a hot dog lunch and more. Call the pro shop for more info at 910-738-6541.

Things to do while playing golf that will ensure everyone has a good time: repair ball marks, repair divots, rake sand traps, let faster players thru, get a tee time and be on time.

Food for thought: Getting a tee time will ensure you a place on the course.

A choose-up is played each Monday, Wednesday and Friday with a 1 p.m. tee time.

Send all golf news to Chris Stiles at [email protected].