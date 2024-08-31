HOPE MILLS — A 27-point third quarter by Gray’s Creek helped the Bears pull away from Red Springs to earn a convincing win over Red Springs, with a 62-26 final in the nonconference contest. The game was played Saturday after it was postponed due to inclement weather Friday.

“We came out in the third quarter and they just had some really good execution in the second half and we didn’t, so that’s the tale of that,” Red Springs coach Tim Ray said. “For the better part of the first half we competed very well.”

Gray’s Creek (2-0) led 35-20 at halftime before its third-quarter scoring spurt, which gave the Bears a 62-20 lead at the end of the third quarter. Red Springs scored a fourth quarter touchdown to pull to the final 36-point margin.

T.J. Ellerbe scored three touchdowns for Red Springs (0-2), with two scoring receptions from Chase Boone and one kick return touchdown. Raymond Blue also ran for a touchdown for the Red Devils.

“Offensively we had some good looking things going on,” Ray said. “T.J. (Ellerbe) looked good today, (Jakelsin) Mack ran the ball well. Offensively we just can’t hurt ourselves, especially with a team like that that has a very solid offense.”

Red Springs scored first, taking a 6-0 lead midway through the opening quarter, before Gray’s Creek scored two touchdowns in the balance of the period to take a 14-6 lead.

“We started off well,” Ray said. “The biggest thing for us, we can’t have drive killers. Our second drive offensively, the score was 7-6 at the time, we had three penalties that ended up backing us up behind the sticks. Then that put the defense in a tough situation. The first quarter, first half, we really competed very well.”

Gray’s Creek ran for 304 yards in the victory, with Zeek Reed rushing for 105 yards and four touchdowns and Alphonso Myers netting 141 yards.

“They sustained drives a little more than we did,” Ray said. “I don’t think we gave up a whole lot of big runs, they were just very consistent at getting first downs, sustaining long drives.”

Gray’s Creek also beat Red Springs 47-19 and improves to 5-1 all-time against the Red Devils.

Red Springs plays Friday at Purnell Swett, the third in a run of four consecutive United-8 Conference opponents for the Red Devils to start the season.

“Early in the year, we’re a team that we have to get better every day, every game, and the scoreboard might not reflect it but I think we were better this week than last week,” Ray said. “With our youth and inexperience, it’s not an excuse but we’re learning each game. We’ve just got to keep getting better every day, climbing the ladder, trusting the system and things will fall into place for us.”