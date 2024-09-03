LUMBERTON — With the launch of an athletics program starting soon, Robeson Community College is seeking input and suggestions for the naming of its mascot from students, faculty, staff and community members.

“Mascots are synonymous with college athletics and become an important symbol that is representative of the institution and an integral part of the campus culture,” stated RCC President Melissa Singler. “It’s important for branding, it’s important for creating team spirit and it’s important for student life.”

To make a suggestion, simply visit https://www.robeson.edu/student-life/athletics/ and click on the survey tab at the bottom. The survey will be open until 5 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 20.

“We value your input on this historical moment in naming a mascot for Robeson Community College,” stated Singler. “We know that someone in our community has the perfect idea for our mascot and we cannot wait to hear your suggestions.”

RCC will offer men’s baseball and women’s soccer through its athletics program, both of which are slated to begin in late 2025.