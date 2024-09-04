FAYETTEVILLE — The Lumberton girls tennis team made quick work of United-8 Conference foe Douglas Byrd with a 9-0 win Tuesday.

Lumberton (5-1, 4-1 United-8) not only swept every match, but won every set against the Eagles (0-5, 0-5 United-8).

In singles, Josie Lawson and Charley Whitley both won 6-0, 6-1; Mackenzie Register won 6-1, 6-3; Andrea Brown and Tori Sanchez each won 6-0, 6-0; and Caroline Hall won by forfeit.

In doubles, Olivia McLamb/Paisley Locklear won 8-5 for the Pirates, while Lameshea Love/Marissa Edwards won 8-2. Brown/Hall won by forfeit.

Lumberton hosts Seventy-First on Wednesday.

Purnell Swett volleyball falls to Jack Britt

The Purnell Swett volleyball team lost 3-1 in Tuesday’s United-8 home match against Jack Britt.

Jack Britt (4-3, 3-0 United-8) won the first set 26-24 and the second 25-16; Purnell Swett (3-4, 0-3 United-8) won the third set 25-23 before the Buccaneers won the fourth 25-17 to close out the match.

Adisyn Bland had eight kills, eight digs, five blocks and two aces to lead the Rams. Aniliegh Locklear had three kills, four digs and two aces and Kamryn Locklear had nine digs and 35 serve receives.

Purnell Swett plays Thursday at South View.

In other local sports action Tuesday, St. Pauls boys soccer earned a home nonconference victory over North Johnston, winning 5-3.