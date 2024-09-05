FAYETTEVILLE — After playing what coach Kenny Simmons called the team’s first complete game of the season, the Lumberton boys soccer team earned a 5-0 road conference win at Jack Britt Wednesday.

Lumberton (3-4-1, 1-1 United-8 Conference) scored two first half goals and three in the second half. Korbyn Walton opened the scoring 13 minutes into the game with a goal assisted by Alexis Adler, then 12 seconds later Walton assisted on Robinhio Tanis’ goal as the Pirates retook possession off of the Jack Britt (7-2, 1-1 United-8) kickoff and quickly took advantage.

The Pirates took a 3-0 lead when Adler scored nine minutes into the second half, assisted by Justin Lopez. Walton scored his second goal of the match with 19 minutes remaining, an unassisted goal to make it 4-0, then Dakoda Hunt converted a penalty kick with 12 minutes to go for the Pirates’ fifth goal of the night.

Isaac Juarez had a clean sheet with five saves for Lumberton.

The Pirates’ win came after a 2-0 home loss to Cape Fear in Tuesday’s United-8 opener.

Lumberton will take on St. Pauls in the Robeson Cup championship at 6 p.m. Saturday at Red Springs. The Pirates resume conference play Monday at home against South View.

In other local sports action Wednesday, St. Pauls volleyball earned its first win of the season with a nonconference victory at Terry Sanford; St. Pauls lost the first set 25-11, but rebounded to win the next trhee sets 25-21, 25-22 and 25-18 and claim the match.