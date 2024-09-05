FAYETTEVILLE — After playing football all his life, Michael Todd knows that there’s a possibility that this fall will be his final season on the gridiron.

The Fayetteville State offensive lineman and Lumberton High School alumnus is ready to make the most of it — especially as that senior season begins by playing the team from his home county, UNC Pembroke, when the Braves visit the Broncos at 6 p.m. Saturday.

“The thoughts going through my mind is it’s really bittersweet,” Todd said. “I’ve been playing this game for a long time, so it’s like, what’s next for me. So just really, starting with Week 1, UNCP coming to the house — I have to hear about it all the time from Lumberton, so it’s really fun.”

There’s always plenty of talk entering the Two Rivers Classic rivalry, with the schools separated by just 32 miles and alumni and students in such close proximity. The players aren’t immune from it.

“I hear it all the time from all my high school coaches, they’re Pembroke guys,” Todd said. “They just want to pick all the time, you know, ‘we got y’all last time.’ We’re looking forward to reversing the trend and getting our win.”

Todd enters his redshirt-senior campaign as a three-time All-Conference selection in the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association. He earned third-team preseason All-American honors from The College Football Network entering this season.

“(His senior season) should be pretty good,” Fayetteville State coach Richard Hayes said. “It all depends on him. He has high expectations, we have high expectations for him, and I look forward to watching him compete this year. We just need to try to keep him healthy, number one, and if we can keep him healthy I think he’ll have a great season.”

Todd has been part of a division-winning team each season he’s been on the Broncos; the program has won six straight division titles in the CIAA. This year, the league has eliminated divisions, with the top two teams in the conference at large reaching November’s championship game; after winning the league title in 2022 — by beating Chowan, then coached by current UNCP head coach Mark Hall — Todd wants to duplicate that success and also add to his personal accolades in his final season.

“[My goals are to] become a two-time All-American, finish All-Conference and win another championship,” he said.

Todd came to Fayetteville State after a successful high school career at Lumberton; in addition to his gridiron play, he was part of the Pirates basketball team, including the 2020 season when the program was 4A co-state champions.

“He had big shoes to fill coming in as a freshman, following Kion Smith from down there (in Lumberton),” Todd said. “We were really proud that we were able to get those two guys. But Mike has been All-Conference every year he’s been here, he’s been a leader of our offensive line. He’s graduated, so that’s the main thing we’re proud of him about. But just getting him back for one more year and one more opportunity to line down with him and be his coach, I’m really proud of that too.”

Todd embraces the leadership role which he’s held in his Broncos career and which as increased as he’s now among the most experienced players on the team.

“Me being a leader on the team, the team is always getting ready for Week 1, figuring out how we’re going to execute, stuff like that,” Todd said.

Smith went from the Lumberton and Fayetteville State offensive lines to the NFL, currently with the Miami Dolphins. As Todd plays his final college season, there’s speculation that he, too, could have a chance to sign professionally next year.

“I think I have a shot,” Todd said. “As long as I keep putting in the work and trusting God, trusting His plan.”

Sports editor Chris Stiles can be reached at 910-816-1977 or by email at [email protected]. You can follow him on X at @StilesOnSports.