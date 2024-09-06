Lumberton’s Chloe Campbell (10) sets the ball during Thursday’s match against Gray’s Creek in Lumberton.

LUMBERTON — The Lumberton volleyball team entered Thursday’s home match against United-8 Conference foe Gray’s Creek with a depleted roster due to injuries, with four players up from the JV team playing in their first varsity match.

Thus, it was — despite a loss — a decent showing for the Pirates as they nearly took a set from the league favorites.

“They’ll get better,” Lumberton coach Bryan Hales said. “That was good experience for them too. We’ve got to play them again, so hopefully our team will be healthy, because you’re going to play all of them again.”

Trailing the match 1-0, Lumberton (5-5, 1-3 United-8) scored six straight points on Jaelyn Hammond’s serve to take a 9-5 second-set lead. Gray’s Creek (5-2, 4-0 United-8) closed to a 12-11 gap, but the Pirates scored six of the next seven points to take an 18-12 lead.

The Bears responded with an 8-1 run to take a 20-19 lead, but the Pirates scored three straight points to lead 22-20. Gray’s Creek scored five of the next six, though, including the last two to win the set 25-23.

“I’m proud of them for doing that,” Hales said. “The way they fought, that’s good.”

Gray’s Creek was far more dominant in the first and third sets. The Bears won the first set 25-9, with Lumberton winning consecutive points only once in the set, and took the third set 25-12 after starting on a 14-3 run.

Giselle Leach had 10 kills, three blocks and two aces for Lumberton and Ava Hanna also had 10 kills, continuing a steady start to the season for both of the Pirate hitters.

“They’re pretty consistent. They’re dependable,” Hales said. “Those are the two I have to count on for 90% of our offense, but we’ve got to pass the ball.”

Chloe Campbell had 14 assists for Lumberton and Kaylee Lancaster and Keelee Pittman each had eight digs.

Lumberton hosts Fairmont in a nonconference match Monday before resuming United-8 play Tuesday at Douglas Byrd.

Rams win at South View

The Purnell Swett volleyball team won Thursday’s United-8 Conference road match at South View.

Purnell Swett (4-4, 1-3 United-8) won with set scores of 25-19, 25-20 and 25-20 to sweep the Tigers (3-7, 1-3 United-8).

Adisyn Bland had 13 kills, three blocks and two aces for the Rams, Anileigh Locklear had nine kills and four aces and Kamryn Locklear had 15 digs.

In other local volleyball action Thursday, Scotland defeated St. Pauls 3-0, with set wins of 25-14, 25-23 and 25-15.

