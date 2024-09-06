RED SPRINGS — The championship round of the Robeson Cup, which was scheduled to be played Saturday at Red Springs, has been postponed one week due to the potential impact of inclement weather on the games.

The matches will now be played next Saturday, Sept. 14, and will remain at the same times and at Red Springs.

Red Springs will face Purnell Swett in the third-place match at 4 p.m. Lumberton will then take on St. Pauls in the championship match at 6 p.m.

Lumberton is seeking to continue its streak of winning every Robeson Cup since the event was established by Public Schools of Robeson County in 2019. St. Pauls will meet the Pirates in the championship match for the third time.