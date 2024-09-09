LUMBERTON — The Public Schools of Robeson County will hold a middle school football jamboree Saturday at Lumberton High School.

Five preseason scrimmages will be played. Admission to the event is free.

Two matchups will take place simultaneously, one on each half of the Alton G. Brooks Stadium field.

Red Springs will face Orrum and Prospect will play Magnolia, both at 9 a.m. Parkton will meet Pembroke and South Robeson will face Littlefield, both at 10 a.m. Lumberton Jr. High will play Fairmont at 11 a.m., the only matchup at that time.

Each team will get 10 offensive plays and 10 defensive plays over the first half of the scrimmage, which will take approximately 30 minutes. After a five-minute halftime, each team will get five offensive plays and five defensive plays, time permitting.