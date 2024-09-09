GREENVILLE, S.C. — A 24th place finish Friday at the USC Upstate Eye Opener has led to sophomore Moureen Kimaiyo being named Conference Carolinas Runner of the Week, league officials announced Monday afternoon.

The reigning Conference Carolinas Runner of the Year was the top Division II finisher at the Eye Opener, crossing the line with a 5K time of 18:52.62 and tying the 15th-fastest 5K time in school history.

Monday’s announcement marks the first time Kimaiyo has taken home the weekly award.

Kimaiyo and the Braves will be back in action Friday as they head to the Chanticleer Challenge in Conway, S.C., hosted by Coastal Carolina. Races are set to begin at 5 p.m.