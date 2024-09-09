RED SPRINGS — The championship round of the Robeson Cup has been postponed once again and will now be played on Saturday, Sept. 28, the Public Schools of Robeson County announced Monday.

The matches were scheduled for last Saturday at Red Springs and were postponed to this Saturday due to inclement weather. However, with two of the participating schools slated to already play three games this week, PSRC was forced to move the event back again to accomodate those schedules.

The matches on Sept. 28 will remain at the same times and at Red Springs.

Red Springs will face Purnell Swett in the third-place match at 4 p.m. Lumberton will then take on St. Pauls in the championship match at 6 p.m.

Lumberton is seeking to continue its streak of winning every Robeson Cup since the event was established by Public Schools of Robeson County in 2019. St. Pauls will meet the Pirates in the championship match for the third time.