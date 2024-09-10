PEMBROKE — The Lumberton girls tennis team swept Purnell Swett 9-0 in Monday’s United-8 Conference match in Pembroke.

In singles, Lumberton’s Shania Hunt beat Purnell Swett’s Lyndzie Locklear, Charley Whitley defeated Lauren Brooks and Caroline Hall topped Amaya Bullard, all by scores of 6-0, 6-0. Josie Lawson defeated Blair Brooks 6-0, 7-5; Mackenzie Register won against Rylee Chavis 6-2, 6-0; and Andrea Brown beat Kamryn Lowry 6-1, 6-1.

In doubles, Hunt/Lawson beat Locklear/Blair Brooks 8-0; Whitley/Register defeated Lauren Brooks/Chavis 8-1; and Hall/Olivia McLamb topped Bullard/Lowry 8-2.

Lumberton is 6-1 overall and 5-1 in the United-8.

Lumberton plays Wednesday at Cape Fear, while Purnell Swett will host Gray’s Creek.

Lumberton soccer shuts out South View

The Lumberton boys soccer team earned a 4-0 United-8 victory South View when the Tigers visited the Kenneth W. Simmons Soccer Facility Monday.

Lumberton (4-4-1, 2-1 United-8) led 1-0 at halftime before three second-half goals against the South View (3-7, 2-1 United-8) defense.

Korbyn Walton scored in the 21st minute for the Pirates, assisted by Robinhio Tanis. Tanis scored the Pirates’ first second-half goal eight minutes into the period, assisted by Walton, then Walton added a penalty kick goal with 24 minutes remaining. Justin Lopez then scored a goal with 19 minutes left, assisted by Porfirio Benitez.

Pirates goalkeeper Isaac Juarez had three saves for his second straight shutout.

Lumberton hosts Gray’s Creek Wednesday.

In other local soccer action Monday, St. Pauls defeated Whiteville 9-0.