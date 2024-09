All football games scheduled this week involving Public Schools of Robeson County high schools have been rescheduled to Thursday from their original date on Friday due to the possibility of inclement weather on Friday.

Red Springs will host Lumberton at 7 p.m. Thursday. Fairmont will also be at home, hosting Southern Lee at 7 p.m., while St. Pauls travels to West Columbus for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff.

Purnell Swett is idle in Week 4.