NAPA, Calif. — William McGirt will begin the fall portion of the PGA Tour season with a start in this week’s Procore Championship, played in Napa in Northern California.

McGirt will be grouped with S.H. Kim and Roger Sloan in the first two rounds. The trio will start on the 10th hole at 4:11 p.m. ET on Thursday and on the first hole at 11:06 a.m. on Friday.

In seven previous starts at the Procore Championship (formerly called the Frys.com Open, Safeway Open and Fortinet Championship), McGirt has a best finish of tied for 30th in 2016; he finished 64th in last year’s tournament. In five starts at Silverado Country Club, the event’s current venue, he has a career scoring average of 71.06 on the par-72 layout.

The Procore Championship is McGirt’s sixth PGA Tour start of the 2024 season and his first since a missed cut at the 3M Open in late July. He has made the cut in three of his first five starts, with a high finish of tied for 25th at the ISCO Championship.

McGirt is 202nd in the FedExCup standings entering the FedExCup Fall, the post-playoffs portion of the Tour season which solidifies where non-playoff players will finish in the FedExCup standings and who earns various forms of playing status for 2025. McGirt, who is playing the 2024 PGA Tour season on conditional status, will have to finish inside the top 125 in the standings to regain full playing status on Tour.

Defending champion Sahith Theegala is considered the tournament favorite, with other favorites including Wyndham Clark, Corey Conners, Luke Clanton and Max Homa.