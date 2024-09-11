FAYETTEVILLE — The Purnell Swett volleyball team won a tight United-8 Conference road match Tuesday at Seventy-First with a 3-1 decision.

Purnell Swett (5-4, 2-3 United-8) won the first set 32-30 and the second 25-23. Seventy-First (1-5, 1-4 United-8) won the third set 25-23 before Purnell Swett won the fourth 25-23 to claim the match.

Anieligh Locklear had four aces, 14 kills and nine digs for the Rams, Adisyn Bland had 10 kills and 12 assists and Braci Woods ahd five kills, five digs and three aces.

Purnell Swett plays Wednesday at Fairmont.