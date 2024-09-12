PEMBROKE — UNC Pembroke women’s basketball head coach Kendra Samuels-Eaton announced the final touches to her coaching staff on Thursday with the addition of Zenzele Apesemaka-Vital.

Apesemaka-Vital will serve as an assistant coach and recruiting coordinator for the Black & Gold.

“Hiring Zenzele was another home run for UNCP women’s basketball,” said coach Kendra Samuels-Eaton. “She is someone who played at the highest level and will bring a different dynamic to our staff. Having experience in player development she will help our student athletes reach their highest potential not only on the court but also off the court as well.”

Prior to UNCP, Apesemaka-Vital made stops a pair of Division I schools on staff. She began her coaching career as a graduate assistant at the University of Cincinnati where she handled recruitment and player development. She then made a stop at Florida Agricultrual & Mechanical University as an assistant coach where she worked as a skills and development coach for the guards.

“I am thankful for the opportunity given to me by Coach Eaton,” said Apesemaka-Vital . “I am excited to be part of BraveNation and looking forward for a successful season and year here with the team.”

Apesemaka-Vital earned her bachelor’s degree in psychology from Cincinnati in 2022. She is currently pursuing a master’s degree in psychology from Cincinnati and is expected to graduate in December.