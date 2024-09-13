FAIRMONT — The Fairmont football team fell to 0-4 on the season with a 50-14 home nonconference loss Thursday against Southern Lee.

Southern Lee (2-1) led the Golden Tornadoes 36-8 at halftime.

“We made some costly mistakes early,” Fairmont coach Jeremy Carthen said. “They were just a well-coached team, very physical.”

Both of Fairmont’s touchdowns came on passes by Jamarion Brown, with one finding Jamir Jones and the other scored by Jayvon Brown. Tristen Longchallen scored a two-point conversion for the Golden Tornadoes.

Southern Lee has now won all three meetings all-time against Fairmont, which have taken place in the last three seasons. Fairmont has lost five straight games overall and 12 of its last 13.

“We’re just trying to get healthy,” Carthen said. “Thank God we have a bye week coming up. We’re just doing some little things right now as far as some discipline. … I think we’re on the right track now and I’m taking little wins. We’re seeing the guys coming together, not fussing with each other. … We’re taking the little things and letting the guys know if we keep doing that we’ll be alright.”

Fairmont has a bye week before traveling to Northside-Pinetown on Sept. 27 for its final nonconference game.

Rams volleyball dominates Douglas Byrd

The Purnell Swett volleyball team cruised to a 3-0 win over United-8 Conference foe Douglas Byrd on the road Thursday.

Purnell Swett (7-4, 3-3 United-8) won the first set 25-8 over the Eagles (0-9, 0-6 United-8), won the second set 25-6 and took the third 25-10.

Kyley Locklear had 10 aces and 24 service points for Purnell Swett, Adisyn Bland had six assists, six kills and two blocks and Anileigh Locklear had three aces and seven kills.

The Rams host Lumberton on Tuesday.

In other local volleyball action Thursday, St. Pauls defeated West Bladen 3-2; The Bulldogs won the first set 25-22, lost the second 25-22, won the third 25-17, lost the fourth 25-16 and won the fifth 15-10.