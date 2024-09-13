NAPA, Calif. — Fairmont native William McGirt missed the cut in the Procore Championship, this week’s PGA Tour event in Northern California, after consecutive rounds of 1-over 73.

He finished the first two rounds tied for 109th, and five strokes off the 36-hole cut line.

In Thursday’s round, McGirt made four birdies, three bogeys and a double-bogey at the par-4 16th. Friday, he made three birdies and four bogeys on the day on the par-72 layout.

The Procore Championship was the sixth PGA Tour start of the 2024 season for McGirt, who is playing the year on conditional status, and was his first since the 3M Open in late July. He has made the cut in three of those six starts.

McGirt entered the event 202nd in the FedExCup standings; the tournament is the first in the FedExCup fall, the post-playoffs portion of the PGA Tour season which solidifies where non-playoff competitors will finish in the standings and who earns various playing statuses for 2025, including the top 125 earning full status for next year.

Patton Kizzire leads the Procore Championship at 13 under par after rounds of 66 and 65, one stroke ahead of David Lipsky, who was the first-round leader. Patrick Fishburn is in third at 11 under par, two strokes behind Kizzire, with J.J. Spaun and Matt Kuchar one stroke further behind in a tie for fourth and defending champion Sahith Theegala in sixth at 9 under par.