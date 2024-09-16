PEMBROKE — A second-place finish Friday at the Chanticleer Challenge has led to sophomore Moureen Kimaiyo earning Conference Carolinas Runner of the Week for the second-straight week, league officials announced Monday afternoon.

The reigning Conference Carolinas Runner of the Year crossed the line with a 5K time of 18:46.3, good for 13th-fastest in school history.

Both cross country programs will be back in action Saturday, Sept. 28, as they head to the Akiah McMillan Invite in Newberry, S.C. Races are set to begin at 9 a.m.