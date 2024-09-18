Purnell Swett coach Corey Deese, second from left, gives her team instructions in a timeout during Tuesday’s match against Lumberton in Pembroke.

Lumberton’s Giselle Leach (1) goes up for the spike during Tuesday’s match against Purnell Swett in Pembroke.

PEMBROKE — Purnell Swett played three sets of Tuesday’s volleyball match against Lumberton with the knowledge that if they lost the set the Pirates would win the match.

Twice, the Rams won to extend the match. Finally, in the fifth set, they won to end it and earn the win for themselves.

Lumberton couldn’t close out Purnell Swett after the Pirates took a 2-0 lead, and the Rams came back to earn the 3-2 win, the team’s first over their rivals since 2018 to end an 11-game streak in the series.

“I just told them to play their game,” Purnell Swett coach Corey Deese said. “Don’t worry about who’s on the other side of the net, don’t worry about if it’s a rival, don’t worry about what’s said, what’s done, just play your game. … They locked in and buckled up and played their game the rest of the way (after the first two sets). Lumberton played hard and they played really well and we just finished on top.”

“We knew we could beat them,” Purnell Swett outside hitter Anileigh Locklear said. “We just needed to match the intensity. Obviously we hadn’t won in a long time (against Lumberton) so that was against us, but I knew that if we encouraged each other and kept hyping each other up, not sitting on the mistakes we made, that we could come out on top.”

Purnell Swett (8-4, 4-3 United-8 Conference) began its comeback in the third set, when the Rams took a 6-0 lead. Lumberton (8-6, 3-4 United-8) evened the set at 6-6, but the Rams jumped back out to a lead at 17-11; the Pirates got as close as a three-point deficit three different times but got no closer as Purnell Swett won the set 25-21.

“Their attitudes (changed),” Lumberton coach Bryan Hales said. “They won the first two sets so they thought they were just going to sit down and roll over on the floor, and they didn’t, and that’s how they got beat. That was a tough loss there. They had more energy, they fought.”

Lumberton looked set to possibly clinch the match in the fourth set, though, taking a 12-5 lead. The Pirates maintained the lead at 14-9 before a 12-0 run during Kiley Locklear’s serve upended the scoreboard in Purnell Swett’s favor, with the Rams taking a 21-14 lead before going on to win the set 25-19 and force a fifth.

“I think it was the fact that we just don’t give up. I think that’s a big thing with us is no matter how down we are, if we get a good kill we get a good kill,” Rams setter Adisyn Bland said. “It’s always a celebration no matter what, because sometimes you’ve got to focus on the good parts.”

“(It was) just encouraging them to continue doing what they’re doing, stay on top when you’re on top,” Deese said. “It’s that whole start strong, stay strong, finish strong, and sometimes we have a hard time finishing, and tonight we just finished.”

In the first-to-15 fifth set, Purnell Swett held a 7-2 lead and kept the lead at around three to five points until it was 12-8 — then Lumberton scored four straight points to tie the set at 12-12.

Anileigh Locklear put Purnell Swett up 13-12 with a kill. After a Pirates attacking error made it 14-12, Bland got a kill for the Rams to win the set 15-12 and complete the match victory.

“We started out on top, but they came back — which, that’s expected, we’re rivals, we go back and forth all the time and the energy shifts,” Anileigh Locklear said. “But we just tried to stay up and in our minds, keep pushing, because we knew it was a quick set, we knew we had to get points down and make smart plays, and I think we did that really well and that was the difference in the set.

“We’re beating ourselves,” Hales said. “It’s stupid mental errors, that’s all there is to it. We’ve still got a lot of freshmen. I’ve got to make some changes; you’ll see a different lineup Thursday night, we play Cape Fear at Cape Fear and I’m not losing to them twice. We’ve got to have somebody passing the ball and moving the ball on defense.”

Anileigh Locklear and Bland each getting late kills was indicative of each of their nights for the Rams. Locklear finished with 12 kills, 13 digs and three aces, while Bland had 11 kills and six blocks.

“They played amazing,” Deese said. “They’re awesome seniors, they’re awesome leaders. They pump their team up. They’re constantly encouraging their younger teammates, because we’re very young, and they were once sophomores on varsity and I remind them of that all the time; think about how you felt as a 10th grader, and make sure you’re encouraging your younger players at all times, because they’re the future. They did really well, they stepped up tonight.”

“We just needed to hustle on our defense and not watch the game, and I think my team did really good at that,” Bland said. “There were some low points, but we really picked each other up.”

Kamryn Locklear also had 10 digs and two aces for Purnell Swett and Braci Woods had five kills with 10 digs.

Giselle Leach had 19 kills and three aces for Lumberton, Keelee Pittman had 11 digs and Kaylee Lancaster had 10 digs and two aces.

Lumberton mostly led the first set, but rarely by more than two or three points. The Pirates did take a 21-17 lead, before Purnell Swett got to within one point three different times, but the Pirates finished out the 25-23 set win.

The Pirates built an 18-7 lead in the second set; Purnell Swett closed to 23-19 and 24-20 but Lumberton won the set 25-20 to take its 2-0 lead in the match.

Tuesday’s match completed the first turn through conference play for both teams. With the win, Purnell Swett surpassed last year’s win total with its eighth of the season.

“Tonight was to lock in fourth place, so we’ve locked in fourth place, first round (through the conference). We’re excited about that,” Deese said. “We are doing well and they’re playing well together.”

The Pirates, currently in fifth in the league at the halfway mark, will look to improve that standing as they play teams for the second time.

“We can beat anybody,” Hales said. “We’re beating ourselves right now. We can play with anybody; we’ve got the talent … what I’m seeing from this team here, from the past, they don’t have the mental part of it. They’ve got the physical part, but when things get tight, they’ll go on the floor out here and just crumble.”

The teams will each face one of the top two teams in the United-8 next time out, with Lumberton traveling to Cape Fear while the Rams host league-leading Gray’s Creek.

