With conference play starting in the United-8 Friday night and very soon in the Southeastern, the games are starting to get bigger for each of Robeson County’s teams.

And, while Fairmont has a bye this week, the other four teams play games Friday night that will tell us something about where they stand.

Lumberton is 3-0, but faces another 3-0 team in Cape Fear, last year’s United-8 runner-up. Purnell Swett will be tested against Gray’s Creek’s running attack, St. Pauls faces an undefeated Charlotte Latin team and Red Springs finally plays a smaller school after facing only 3A and 4A competition so far.

So what, in fact, will we learn about these teams? Here’s a guess at to the outcome of each game.

Last week: 3-0

Season: 11-2

Cape Fear at Lumberton

The Pirates have been strong through three games, outscoring the opposition 125-14, but with all three of those teams still yet to win a game, it’s undefeated Cape Fear that is the real litmus test for just how much progress the Pirates have made under first-year head coach Taurius Baker. If they’re going to be legitimate contenders in the United-8 they will, at a minimum, have to hang around when the Colts visit Friday night.

Cape Fear’s defense has allowed 21 total points in three games this season. While I think the Pirates, who have averaged 41.7 points so far, should surpass the seven per contest that the Colts have been allowing, it will nonetheless be easily the toughest defense Lumberton has faced. Likewise, Lumberton’s defense hasn’t seen an offense like that of the Colts as it’s allowed just 14 points with two shutouts.

I expect this will be a competitive game — far more so than the 35-, 41- and 42-point blowouts by the Colts the last three seasons — and the Pirates will have a respectable performance. But a Cape Fear team far more familiar with the big-game feel this one should have will make a few more plays that makes the difference.

Cape Fear 35, Lumberton 21

St. Pauls at Charlotte Latin

Charlotte Latin (5-0) has been a very good football team so far this fall, slinging the ball around the yard effectively and earning some of their wins in rather convincing fashion. But they’ve also played just one NCHSAA opponent so far, a 28-14 win over Mitchell.

Both offenses are much more explosive than they were this time last year, when St. Pauls (3-1) beat the Hawks 20-13. As a result, I’d expect a comparatively higher-scoring game here.

St. Pauls’ offense has been running on all cylinders over the last two weeks, and is unlike anything Charlotte Latin has seen so far. The Bulldogs defense will also contain Charlotte Latin far better than anyone else has so far this season, and the Bulldogs will create some scoreboard separation.

St. Pauls 42, Charlotte Latin 20

Purnell Swett at Gray’s Creek

Last year, Purnell Swett and Gray’s Creek were each 3-0 entering their matchup in Pembroke, and the Rams outscored the Bears in a 42-39 shootout. Each squad isn’t off to quite as good of a start this time, but the teams are still both 2-1 as they begin United-8 play with this matchup in Hope Mills.

Gray’s Creek runs the ball very effectively — even in their loss the Bears netted 476 yards on the ground. This game will pit strength vs. strength against each other as that Bears offense takes on the Purnell Swett defense, which has been stronger each successive game.

The Rams can and should hold Gray’s Creek to its lowest offensive output of the season. The question lies on the offensive end: can Purnell Swett be consistent enough to keep up with the Bears. My best guess is that it’ll be a good game, but that the Rams will come up just short.

Gray’s Creek 35, Purnell Swett 28

Lakewood at Red Springs

After being the “little brother” in each of its first four games, Red Springs (0-4) plays a school much closer to their own size this week as Lakewood (3-1) visits Friday. The result should be a more competitive game for the winless Red Devils.

The Leopards’ three wins have come against schools that Robeson County fans may not be as familiar with in Spring Creek, KIPP Pride and Lejeune; Lakewood lost 37-34 last week against Midway, an upcoming conference foe for Red Springs and the rest of the Southeastern Athletic Conference.

This could turn out to be a ground battle between Lakewood’s Calvin Lacewell and Red Springs’ Jakelsin Mack. Mack is the better back — but Lacewell is on what has been the better team so far. Lakewood is the team here that’s used to winning, and in a close game that could make the difference.

Lakewood 30, Red Springs 22

