BLADENBORO — The Lumberton boys soccer team earned a 6-0 win in Thursday’s road nonconference match at West Bladen.

Lumberton (7-4-1) led 2-0 at halftime before scoring four second-half goals against the Knights (6-2).

Emilio Carrera and Justin Lopez each scored two goals for the Pirates and Korbyn Walton and Alexis Adler had one. Robinhio Tanis had two assists and Adler and Lopez each had one.

Isaac Juarez had seven saves in goal in the shutout.

Lumberton plays Tuesday at Purnell Swett.

Gray’s Creek sweeps Lady Rams

The Purnell Swett volleyball team lost 3-0 in Thursday’s United-8 Conference home match against league-leading Gray’s Creek.

Gray’s Creek (12-4, 8-0 United-8) won the first set 25-9, the second set 25-20 and the third set 25-16.

Anileigh Locklear had eight kills, 11 digs and two aces for Purnell Swett (8-5, 4-4 United-8), Adisyn Bland had five kills, three blocks and 10 assists and Kamryn Locklear had 17 digs.

The Rams host Cape Fear on Tuesday.