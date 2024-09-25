LUMBERTON — The Lumberton volleyball team earned a five-set victory over visiting Jack Britt on Tuesday

Lumberton (9-7, 4-5 United-8 Conference) won the first set 25-17 and Jack Britt (7-6, 6-3 United-8) won the second set 25-22. The Pirates took a 2-1 lead in the match with a 25-16 win in the third set, but the Buccaneers answered again with a 25-17 win in the fourth. Lumberton won the decisive fifth set 15-11.

Ava Hanna had 23 kills for Lumberton, Giselle Leach had 20 kills and three aces, Christian McDowell had 13 blocks and two aces, Kaylee Lancaster had 18 digs and three aces, Chloe Campbell and Leighann Martin combined for 42 assists and Jaelyn Hammond had four aces.

The Pirates team totaled 51 kills, 46 digs and 13 aces in the match.

Jack Britt beat the Pirates 3-1 on Aug. 29.

Lumberton plays Thursday at South View.

In other local volleyball action Tuesday, Clinton beat St. Pauls in five sets; the Dark Horses won the first two sets, both by scores of 25-21, St. Pauls won the third set 25-15 and the fourth 25-14 and Clinton won the fifth set 17-15.