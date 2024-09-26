PEMBROKE — Maria Cancio gave the Braves all it would need in just the 2nd minute, but the hosts tacked on three more goals for good measure to take an impressive 4-0 win over Limestone in non-conference action Wednesday evening at LREMC Stadium.

Anna Grossheim, Eugenie Amidou, and Mercy Bell each tallied a goal, while Grossheim also added a pair of assists, with Shakira Kafero Roberts also tallying an assist on the opening goal.

The Braves (3-2-1, 2-0-1 CC) improved to 5-4-0 in the all-time series with the Saints (1-4-1, 0-2-0 SAC), while also putting a halt to a Limestone three-game win streak in the series.

In the second minute, Kafero Roberts worked to get free and sent a centering pass to the foot of Cancio, who found the back of the net from just inside the six-yard box to stake the Braves to a quick lead.

Three minutes later, Grossheim intercepted a Limestone pass, took two touches and fired a world-class strike over a leaping Saints goalkeeper from 30 yards out to give the Braves a 2-0 lead.

After a long scoring drought through the middle of the match, Grossheim’s corner kick service in the 75th minute found the head of Amidou, who redirected it home from the edge of the six-yard box to push the lead to 3-0.

Grossheim later played a long ball onto Mercy Bell, who beat a Limestone defender to get free for a shot and found the back of the net with just eight seconds remaining to make it a 4-0 result.

Grossheim tallied a goal and two assists, her seventh career multi-assist match. Bell recorded match highs in shots, with nine, and shots on goal, with six.

Braves goalkeeper Anna Bass turned away three shots to pick up the clean sheet.

UNCP once again recorded more shots on goal than shots allowed, tallying ten on frame while holding Limestone to just eight total shots.

The Braves earned seven corner kicks, while limiting the Saints to just one.

UNCP will return to Conference Carolinas play Saturday as they head to Rome, Georgia to take on first-year Conference Carolinas member Shorter. Kickoff is set for 11 a.m. at Ben Brady Field.