FAIRMONT — The Fairmont football team has chosen to forfeit this week’s scheduled game at Northside-Pinetown after the game was unable to be played on Thursday.

The game was moved earlier this week from Friday to Thursday due to a rainy forecast on Friday in Pinetown, east of Greenville. Fairmont administration made the decision for the Golden Tornadoes not to travel back late Thursday evening as the rain and wind arrive in the area.

Playing on Saturday was not an option, and Northside-Pinetown proposed playing on Monday. With that date just four days from the start of Southeastern Athletic Conference play for the Golden Tornadoes, coach Jeremy Carthen chose to prioritize league play over the nonconference game against the Panthers.

“We couldn’t play Saturday, that wasn’t an option,” Carthen said. “Monday — and conference is right around the corner, and I just don’t think we’d have time to be at full potential, full health by the time conference started.”

The game will count as a forfeit loss for Fairmont, Carthen said, dropping the Golden Tornadoes to 0-5.

Fairmont hosts Red Springs on Oct. 4.