FAYETTEVILLE — The Lumberton High School football game at Jack Britt scheduled for Thursday has been postponed due to inclement weather.

The Pirates and Buccaneers will now play at 1 p.m. Saturday.

Purnell Swett’s game at Cape Fear is still scheduled for 7 p.m. Thursday, as of late Thursday afternoon.

Fairmont’s game at Northside-Pinetown has been canceled and will not be made up; Northside-Pinetown wanted to play Monday, but Fairmont chose to forfeit the game instead of play at that time to prioritize its Southeastern Athletic Conference opener when the Golden Tornadoes host Red Springs on Oct. 4.

St. Pauls and Red Springs are on byes in Week 6.