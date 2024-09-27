FAYETTEVILLE — The Purnell Swett Rams football team fell Thursday evening in United-8 conference play when they traveled to Cape Fear for a matchup against the Colts, as the hosts jumped on the Rams early and cruised to a 38-0 win. The game was moved up to Thursday due to incoming weather from Hurricane Helene.

The Colts (5-0, 2-0 United-8) wasted no time finding the end zone early in the game, driving down the field and completing the offensive drive with a 24-yard rushing touchdown from King Faison to make it 7-0. Cape Fear closed the first quarter with their second rushing touchdown of the game, this time from Tai Phillips for a 9-yard score to put the Colts up 14-0.

Although the Rams couldn’t get anything going on offense, they managed to slow down the hot start that the Colts had going allowing just three points in the second quarter that came on a 33-yard field goal from Francisco Rodriguez to make it 17-0 heading into the locker room.

The Colts’ 17 first-half points matched the team’s lowest first-half output this season.

“The weather, kind of, you know it is what it is, can’t complain about that,” Purnell Swett coach Josh Deese said. “First half, we played pretty good football. I think this team (Cape Fear) is going to contest Seventy-First for the conference title so don’t take anything away from them they came to play as well.”

Late in the third quarter the Colts continued to add to their lead with a rushing touchdown from Faison from 14 yards out for his second touchdown of the night to make it 24-0. The next offensive possession, Phillips punched his second touchdown of the game in at the goal line to make it 31-0.

The defense finished off the Colts’ scoring by jumping on a ball that rolled in the end zone off a bad snap from Purnell Swett’s offense to make it 38-0.

The Rams were held to 87 yards of total offense. Raymond Cummings rushed for 45 yards on seven attempts and was 4-for-7 passing.

The Rams will now get ready for next Friday when they host Jack Britt at 7:30 p.m.