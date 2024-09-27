FAYETTEVILLE — The Purnell Swett volleyball team lost 3-1 in Thursday’s United-8 Conference matchup at Jack Britt.

Jack Britt (8-6, 7-3 United-8) won the first set 25-18 and the second set 25-19. Purnell Swett (8-7, 4-6 United-8) stayed alive with a 25-15 win in the third set, but the Buccaneers clinched the match with a 25-22 win in the fourth.

Adisyn Bland had 13 kills and nine blocks for the Rams, Anileigh Locklear had nine kills, 10 digs and three aces and Kamryn Locklear had 13 digs and two aces.

The Rams host South View on Tuesday.

In other local volleyball action Thursday, Midway defeated St. Pauls 3-0, with the Raiders earning set wins of 25-22, 25-17 and 25-10.