From the fringe

UNCP baseball to hold golf tournament

The UNC Pembroke baseball team will hold a golf tournament fundraiser on Saturday, Oct. 5 at Pinecrest Country Club in Lumberton.

The event will be a superball/captain’s choice format. Entries cost $375 for a four-person team. Sponsorships are also available; a team and sign sponsor is $450, or a sign sponsor is $150. Make checks payable to UNC Pembroke baseball.

The tournament will begin at 1 p.m.

For more information or to register, contact Paul O’Neil at 910-733-0686.

Pinecrest Country Club news

Larry Lynn Locklear and Kent Chavis were the winners of this week’s Senior Shootout at Pinecrest Country Club with a 65, winning in a scorecard playoff over Knocky Thorndyke and John Haskins. Jimmy Dyson and Larry Piland were the first flight winners with a 74, one stroke ahead of Tommy Belch and James Humphrey. Tiger Willie, John Haskins and Tim Moore were the closest to the pin winners.

No Pinecrest Senior Shootout will be held this week. The next Senior Shootout will be played Thursday, Oct. 10 with a 9 a.m. shotgun start. The event includes a hot dog lunch and more. Call the pro shop for more info at 910-738-6541.

Things to do while playing golf that will ensure everyone has a good time: repair ball marks, repair divots, rake sand traps, let faster players thru, get a tee time and be on time.

Food for thought: Getting a tee time will ensure you a place on the course.

A choose-up is played each Monday, Wednesday and Friday with a 1 p.m. tee time.

Fairmont Golf Club news

Fairmont Chamber of Commerce Tournament will be played on Friday, Oct. 18 with a 12 noon shotgun start. This is a four-person captain’s-choice format with an entry fee of $60 per player. Call the pro shop at 910-628-9931 to sign up.

Camp Grace Charity Tournament will be played on Friday, Oct. 25 with a 10 a.m. shotgun start. This is a four-person captain’s-choice format with an entry fee of $100 per player. $1000 goes to the winner of each flight. Entry fee includes all golf fees, gift bag, t-shirt, and dinner after play. Call 910-774-3697 to sign up.

Robeson County Rescue Association Tournament will be played on Saturday, Oct. 5 with tee times beginning at 12 noon. This will be a four-person captain’s-choice format with an entry fee of $70 per player and $280 per team. Cost includes lunch and prizes. Contact Randy Carlyle at 910-827-5555 to sign up.

Camp 4 Heroes will sponsor a captain’s-choice golf tournament on Friday, Nov. 1 with a 10 a.m. shotgun start. Cost is $75 per player. Call 757-620-2030 to sign up.

Knocky Thorndyke and John Haskins were the winners in this weeks Senior Shootout with a two-stroke victory over Kirk Hamilton and Lee Hunt. Ronnie Chavis and Joe Locklear were the winners of the second flight with Chris Taylor, who played as a single, came in second place. The third flight was won by Richard Lowery and Jeff Dahl followed by Gene Harrison and Tim Locklear who came in second. JT Powers, James Smith, Knocky Thorndyke and James Humphrey were closest to the pin winners.

The next Senior Shootout will be played Tuesday morning with a 9 a.m. shotgun start.

Top rounds posted this week include: Phillip Wallwork with a 67, Tracey Hunt 68, James Cox 68, Mitch Grier 69, Jeff Wishart 70, James Thompson 71, J.T. Powers 72, Colby Allen 73, Joe Marks 73, Bert Thomas 74, James Barron 74, Tommy Davis 74, Brook Gehrke 75, Marty Hunt 75, Michael Conor 75, Barry Leonard 76, Tim Moore 77, Tommy Britt 77, Butch Lennon 77 and Robert Clyburn 78.

Send all golf news to Chris Stiles at cstiles@robesonian.com.