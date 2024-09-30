FAYETTEVILLE — After getting off to a slow start for the second straight game, the Lumberton football team lost 28-0 in Saturday’s United-8 Conference matchup at Jack Britt.

“It was a tough one,” Lumberton coach Taurius Baker said. “Bottom line, we’ve got to execute, play a lot better. Executing the fundamentals of the game is what hurt us more than anything.”

Jack Britt (4-1, 2-0 United-8) scored on its first two drives of the game to take a 14-0 lead, and maintained that advantage through the end of the first quarter. The Buccaneers added a second-quarter touchdown to take a 21-0 halftime lead.

The Pirates (3-2, 0-2 United-8) held Jack Britt to seven points in the second half, a fourth-quarter touchdown.

“That’s something that we’ve got to work on, the last two games have been that way, quick scores and get ourselves in a hole and then we start to gather and get it together,” Baker said. “If we get that first half to look more like the second half, we’ll be doing some things. But we’ll be better.”

Lumberton similarly allowed two early touchdowns to Cape Fear on Sept. 20 and trailed 21-0 at halftime before falling to the Colts 38-6.

The Pirates will host South View on Friday.

“We’ve seen them on film, they’re a very good team, well-coached team with an intelligent head coach,” Baker said. “He’ll have his boys ready for us. I will get these guys prepared and ready to go. … We have full confidence in ourselves and what we do, it’s just a matter of that night, executing it and making sure we do it early.”