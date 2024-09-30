GLENVILLE, W.Va. — The UNC Pembroke football team was knocking on the door late in the fourth quarter, but Glenville State intercepted a pass in the end zone with 1:53 remaining in regulation to hold onto a 14-7 victory over the Braves on Saturday afternoon at I.L. & Sue Morris Stadium.

The Braves (0-4, 0-2 Mountain East Conference) have now lost their last two contests when playing in Glenville, but are 5-2 overall against Glenville State. The Pioneers (2-2, 2-0 MEC) have now won their last two contests and are 1-1 when playing at home this season.

After a scoreless first quarter, Baines started a second-quarter drive for the Braves with a 25-yard run down the right sideline. Johnson connected with Que Kennedy for a gain of eight yards and got UNCP to the Glenville State 41-yard line. Johnson found an open Kennedy again for a completion of 26 yards to set up Baines for a 2-yard touchdown run for a 7-0 lead.

In the third quarter, Glenville State’s Anthony Garrett completed a 16-yard pass through the middle to Naseem Pacheco, followed by a Zavione Wood 49-yard rush down the left sideline. Jeremiah King ran down the left side for a gain of 10-yards as Anthony Garrett completed a 6-yard pass to King for a Pioneers touchdown to tie the game 7-7.

The Braves were forced to punt early in the fourth quarter, and the hosts took over on their own 19-yard line. Glenville State ran 12 plays for 81 yards during their drive. Zavione Wood broke through the UNCP defense for a gain of 32 yards. Markquan Rucker rushed up the middle for an 8-yard touchdown run to take the 14-7 lead.

Johnson completed 17 passes for 154 yards. Baines ran the ball 15 times for 63 yards and one touchdown.

Evan VanMeter finished the contest with eight tackles for UNCP, five of which were solo tackles.

Glenville State ran the ball for 193 yards and limited UNC Pembroke to just 48 rushing yards. However, UNCP threw for 154 yards while GSU threw the ball for 73 yards.

The hosts controlled possession for 33:09 of the contest.

UNCP had 11 penalties for 92 yards.

The Braves be back in action on Saturday when they travel to Bishop Schmitt Field to take on Wheeling in a Mountain East Conference matchup.