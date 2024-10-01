PEMBROKE — Eight home dates, including hosting the NCAA Super Region 2 tournament, as well as road trips to Pennsylvania and Indiana, highlight the 2024-25 UNC Pembroke wrestling schedule that was released Tuesday by head coach Othello ”O.T.” Johnson.

“I’m super grateful for the chance to compete and lead our program in its 60th year,” said Johnson. “We have a great group of guys returning, as well as a solid crop of new wrestlers we brought in, to go along with a good group of seniors who have been and will continue to provide leadership.”

Fans can get an early look at the team on Tuesday, Oct. 22 at 6 p.m. when the Braves hit the mat for their annual Black & Gold intra-squad event. Admission to that event, as well as all home dual meets, is free. All home dual meets are scheduled to begin at 7 p.m.

The Braves will officially kick off the new season on Nov. 3 when they host the 43rd Annual Pembroke Classic. Wrestling action is slated to begin at 9 a.m. Admission to the Pembroke Classic is $10 for the day. Students with a valid student ID are free.

The Black & Gold will be in action for their first home dual meet on Nov. 6, as they host Montevallo for Pep Rally & Schools Night, before hosting King on November 13 for Military Appreciation Night.

The Braves will hit the road in mid-December for Indianapolis, Ind. for the 45th Annual Midwest Classic. The two-day event will take place December 14 and 15 at Nicoson Hall.

“Excited to get back to this event,” said Johnson. “A tournament we’ve been to every year for the duration of our staff’s time here, and one that gives us a unique perspective as we will be going back for Nationals as part of the D2 Winter Sports Festival, so hopefully will get to cheer on our swimming and indoor track & field Braves.”

The Black & Gold will return home Jan. 2, as they host Limestone for WWE Night.

The Braves will then trek north to Johnstown, Pa. for the Mountain Cat Duals on Jan. 4.

“Obviously, we have a lot of guys on our roster from the western Pennsylvania area, so we’re excited to give them a chance to wrestle in front of their family and friends at a super-competitive event,” said Johnson.

UNCP will host Newberry on Jan. 21 for Braves Unity Challenge Night, and then close out the home dual meet portion on Jan. 24, as they host Mount Olive for Senior Night and Alumni Weekend, with Alumni Weekend continuing on Jan. 25 as the Black & Gold hosts the BraveTough Open.

The region’s best wrestlers will then flock to Pembroke as the Braves host the NCAA Super Region 2 Tournament on March 1, with the top three finishers in each weight class advancing to the National Championships on March 14 and 15 in Indianapolis.