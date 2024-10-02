Red Springs’ Jakelsin Mack (20) runs the ball as a Lumberton defender attempts to tackle him during a Sept. 12 game in Red Springs.

FAIRMONT — Red Springs and Fairmont have both struggled through the first half of the 2024 football season, with both squads still seeking their first victory.

But after Friday night’s game, one of them will be 1-0 in conference play.

The Red Devils and Golden Tornadoes meet at 7 p.m. Friday at Hal S. Floyd Stadium, with both teams playing their Southeastern Athletic Conference opener as the matchup takes place.

“In our eyes, we’re looking at it, it’s the first conference game, 0-0. Somebody’s not only going to be 1-0 in conference, but somebody’s going to get their first win,” Red Springs coach Tim Ray said. “The biggest thing going out there is to be prepared for them to look different from what they’ve put on film, with essentially two bye weeks before us. We’re preparing for all of that.”

Fairmont (0-5) did not play last week’s game at Northside-Pinetown; when the game was postponed due to inclement weather and Northside-Pinetown offered to play on Monday, the Golden Tornadoes program opted to forfeit that game to focus on the game against Red Springs scheduled just four days later.

The Golden Tornadoes also had a bye the week before, meaning they have not taken the field since a 50-14 loss to Southern Lee on Sept. 12, some 22 days before Friday’s game.

“We’ll have to knock some of the rust off,” Fairmont coach Jeremy Carthen said. “We’re still practicing pretty hard every day. I think it’s a good thing for us as well because we were able to get our guys a little healthier. So I think it’s a negative and a positive.”

Red Springs (0-5) is coming off a bye and has not played since Sept. 20, when the Red Devils lost 27-26 to Lakewood. After a winless stretch through nonconference play, Ray hopes his team can turn the page and look at its conference slate as a fresh start.

“We break the season up into three five-game series, you could say,” Ray said. “You have your five nonconference games, your five conference games, and then you go five into the playoffs you’re in the regionals, so that’s how we try to break it up. So that second five-game series, we’re kind of washing that first five and focusing on that second five. We’re going to be in a whole lot better predicament competition wise, as well as our overall focus.”

Fairmont has had some moderate effectiveness throwing the football in its last couple of games, with sophomore Jamarion Brown completing 60% of his pass attempts this season for 549 yards and three touchdowns. Senior Jamir Jones has been the team’s leading receiver, with 19 catches for 310 yards and two scores.

“We plan on passing the ball efficiently, just executing the plays we draw up,” Carthen said. “Coaches have done a great job preparing those guys the last few games, so that’s where the production comes from as well. We’re also trying to get the run game going to help as well.”

That Golden Tornadoes offense will face a Red Springs defense that has allowed nearly 40 points per game for the season, but held Purnell Swett to 21 on Sept. 6 and Lakewood to 27 its last time out.

“I think we’re kind of heavy on the DB side, as far as athletes, and I think we should match up with them fairly well,” Ray said. “Defensively, we’re going to try to stay in where we are. We’ve identified some things over the last couple of weeks, been battle-tested, identified some young guys that have stepped up.”

Red Springs’ offense has also thrown the ball more often recently than what has often been seen from the Red Devils’ program. Junior quarterback Chase Boone is a combined 27-for-36 passing for 366 yards and four touchdowns over the last two games; junior receiver T.J. Ellerbe has 16 catches for 335 yards over those two games, scoring all four of the team’s passing touchdowns.

“I think its important for us to come out and continue to do what we do,” Ray said. “We’ve had quarterback efficiency. If we can stay around there and continue to run the ball well with all three of our running backs, it should go well for us. T.J.’s played out of this world the last two games, so I’m sure they’ll be prepared for him, but hopefully we can get a couple more playmakers involved that haven’t touched it much this year.”

Fairmont is allowing 43.8 points per game this season as it prepares to face the Red Devils’ weapons Friday.

“They have some good guys,” Carthen said. “Jakelsin Mack, T.J. Ellerbe. Their quarterback is pretty good too, he’s thrown the ball a lot more than I’ve seen (from Red Springs) in the past. They have some athletes we have to try to contain as well, and T.J. is on the top of that list.”

Red Springs beat Fairmont 16-6 last year and has won four of the last five meetings; Fairmont won 10 of the previous 13 from 2006-18, and has a 12-11 advantage since the schools became conference opponents in 2001. Fairmont leads the all-time series 27-22-1.

South View at Lumberton

Lumberton looks to get back on track after consecutive losses as the Pirates play at home against South View at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

South View (3-2, 1-1 United-8 Conference) beat Douglas Byrd 51-12 last week after dropping its conference opener the week before 56-22 at Seventy-First. The Tigers beat Hoke County and Riverside-Durham and lost to Overhills in nonconference play.

The Tigers boast a pair of 500-yard rushers who each have six rushing touchdowns this season in Rashad Dockery and Sean McConley. Quarterback Tyriq Clarida has completed 60.3% of his passes for 616 yards and eight touchdowns, with 276 receiving yards and three touchdowns by William Moore and 191 receiving yards and four scores by Malyk McLean. Gavin Williams (39 tackles, three tackles for loss) is the leading tackler on a deep Tigers defense.

Lumberton (3-2, 0-2 United-8) has been plagued by slow starts in each of its last two games, including a 28-0 loss at Jack Britt on Saturday. The pair of losses came after a 3-0 start through nonconference play.

South View has won seven straight games in the head-to-head series, with a 52-14 win last year. The Tigers lead the all-time series 25-14.

Jack Britt at Purnell Swett

Jack Britt faces a Robeson County opponent for the second straight week as the Buccaneers come to Pembroke at 7:30 p.m. Friday to take on Purnell Swett.

Jack Britt (4-1, 2-0 United-8) defeated Lumberton 28-0 on Saturday for its third straight win, with two straight in the United-8 after beating Douglas Byrd 43-13 on Sept. 20. The Buccaneers won nonconference tilts over Hoke County and Scotland and lost at East Forsyth.

Javonte Brooks has caught 19 passes for 228 yards and four touchdowns for the Buccaneers, with quarterback Gavin Stokes having thrown for 475 yards and five touchdowns. Emorian Towns in the Buccaneers’ leading rusher with 235 yards and five touchdowns. Linebacker Derrick Jones (45 tackles, four tackles for loss), defensive linemen Elijah Evans (41 tackles, nine tackles for loss, five sacks) and Xavier Johnson (35 tackles, nine tackles for loss, eight sacks) and defensive back Jaleel Parker (36 tackles, four tackles for loss) lead the Buccaneers defense.

Purnell Swett (2-3, 0-2 United-8) has opened league play with back-to-back one-sided defeats, including a 38-0 loss to Cape Fear last Thursday.

Jack Britt won last year’s meeting 10-0 for its seventh straight win over the Rams, and leads the all-time series 8-1.

West Bladen at St. Pauls

West Bladen will take the field for the first time in three weeks as the Knights play at St. Pauls at 7 p.m. Friday in the Southeastern opener for both teams.

West Bladen (1-3) won 26-19 against East Columbus on Sept. 12 for its first win of the season, but hasn’t played since. The Knights lost previous games to South Columbus, East Bladen and West Columbus, each with margins of 34 points or more.

Justin Spaulding is the Knights’ leading rusher, with 160 yards and one touchdown, and is also the team’s leading tackler with 35 tackles and two tackles for loss at the linebacker position. Quarterback Hunter Hester has thrown for two touchdowns.

St. Pauls (3-2) had a bye last week following its 19-14 loss at Charlotte Latin to close out its nonconference slate. The Bulldogs previously won three of their first four games, beating Purnell Swett, South Brunswick and West Columbus with a loss to Lee County.

St. Pauls has won eight straight games head-to-head and 12 of the last 14, including a 49-21 victory over the Knights last year. The Bulldogs lead the all-time series 16-7 including an 11-4 record as conference foes.

Sports editor Chris Stiles can be reached at 910-816-1977 or by email at cstiles@robesonian.com. You can follow him on X at @StilesOnSports.