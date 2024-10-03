St. Pauls’ Omar Canuto, center, and two Red Springs players wait for the ball to come down during Wednesday’s match in Red Springs.

RED SPRINGS — Through the first 67 minutes of Wednesday’s match at Red Springs, the St. Pauls boys soccer team looked primed to beat its rivals on the road.

Enter Marco Tellez.

The Red Springs junior midfielder struck for two goals in the closing minutes of regulation, then completed a hat trick with an overtime goal, leading the Red Devils past the Bulldogs 4-3.

“We just dug down deep, and instead of kind of laying down when we went down two goals, we kept at it, kept fighting, and came back,” Red Springs coach Andrew Hughes said. “Yesterday we had a tough loss. We went down by one at the last second. Being able to bounce back from that loss, and come back and bounce back from a deficit really showed the character of these young men and just the fight that they have.”

St. Pauls (8-6-1, 1-1 Southeastern Athletic Conference) held a 3-1 lead for much of the second half. Tellez cut the lead to 3-2 when he converted on a free kick with 12:50 to go, then scored on another free kick with 5:19 left to tie the match at 3-3.

“I’m pretty confident at free kicks; sometimes I might blow it over, but at least I’ll be trying,” Tellez said. “Right then, I just trusted myself in it, believe in my free kicks and it went in.”

“We really beat ourselves more than Red Springs beat us, because we gave up cheap opportunities,” St. Pauls coach Brent Martin said. “When two goals come on a free kick outside of the 18, and you lose by one goal, I’m saying you really beat yourself, because you gave them easy opportunities.”

A would-be go-ahead goal for St. Pauls with a minute remaining bounced off the goalposts, and other Bulldogs scoring opportunities in the final minutes were also unsuccessful, sending the game to overtime.

Tellez scored his third goal on a 30-yard shot with 6:38 left in the first of two overtime sessions, ultimately providing the game-winner for Red Springs (5-5-1, 1-0 Southeastern). Tellez, who has nine goals this season, scored his second hat trick of the fall after also accomplishing the feat Sept. 24 against Seventy-First.

“He’s tough as nails,” Hughes said. “I’m super proud of him. He comes in clutch, he never complains, always gives his all. Even when he’s dinged up, dealing with some cramps or whatever, he’s still going full force, and he’s the leader, the guy that really keeps us going.”

Red Springs took an early 1-0 lead when Jorge Garcia scored 15 minutes into the match. Kevin Lopez scored on a 25-yard free kick for St. Pauls with 11:54 left in the first half, then at the 9:21 mark Omar Canuto scored on a 40-yard strike for a 2-1 lead, which remained the tally at halftime.

“I was pleased with my guys — we got down early, 1-0, I think we started a little slow, and we got back at halftime 2-1,” Martin said. “We weathered the first 10 minutes (of the second half), but we just gave up some cheap fouls and it cost us.”

Oswaldo Santos scored with 32:51 to play to give the Bulldogs a 3-1 lead, getting past the goalkeeper for a short-range goal.

The Red Devils’ comeback from a two-goal deficit was similar to the finish of regulation in the teams’ previous meeting, a Robeson Cup semifinal on Aug. 24 which St. Pauls ultimately held on to win in penalty kicks. Wednesday, Red Springs once again scored two late goals to tie the match, but this time

“I’m sure the next game’s going to be similar,” Hughes said. “These kids know each other, they play each other a lot, and it’s almost like the Duke and Tar Heel rivalry, where they know each other and they’re so close. Every time we play St. Pauls, we kind of pick it up a little bit.”

The match was Red Springs’ conference opener, and the Red Devils have now won three of their last four matches ahead of a key week of Southeastern games next week, with a home match Monday against Clinton and a trip to Midway on Wednesday.

“Through those games, we’ve been trying to fix the errors that we’ve always been having,” Tellez said. “And that’s what we’ve been doing these past few games, just fixing the errors, but look at us now.”

St. Pauls has split its first two league matches after an 8-1 win Monday against West Bladen, while also dropping a 2-0 decision to nonconference foe Cape Fear on Tuesday. The Bulldogs travel to Clinton next Wednesday.

“The only disappointing thing is it’s a conference game,” Martin said. “We started out well against West Bladen. … We wanted to do well against Red Springs, and we want to do well against Midway and Clinton. This was our fourth game in five days, so obviously legs and wear and tear on our bodies.”

