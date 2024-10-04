LUMBERTON — The Lumberton boys soccer team earned three victories this week, beating Jack Britt on Monday, South View on Wednesday and Douglas Byrd on Thursday.

In Thursday’s match, the Pirates (13-4-1, 9-1 United-8 Conference) beat Douglas Byrd (0-11, 0-10 United-8) in a 10-1 decision. Lumberton led 9-1 at halftime.

Emilio Carrera and Raul Carrera each scored twice for Lumberton and Justin Lopez, Dakoda Hunt, Robinhio Tanis, Porfirio Benitez, Josh Badillo and Alexis Adler each had one. Adler had two assists and Raul Carerra, Tanis and Badillo each had one.

Wednesday, Lumberton earned a 3-1 win at South View (6-10, 5-4 United-8). The Pirates led 1-0 at halftime.

Adler scored a goal assisted by Raul Carrera before Hunt and Carrera each scored on penalty kicks for the Pirates. Isaac Juarez had five saves.

In Monday’s match, Lumberton earned a 2-1 overtime victory over Jack Britt (13-4-1, 7-3 United-8).

The Buccaneers led 1-0 in the first half before Adler scored an equalizer 30 seconds into the second half, assisted by Korbyn Walton. Walton later had the game-winner, assisted by Emilio Carrera, with two minutes left in the second overtime. Juarez had six saves.

Lumberton is tied with Cape Fear for the conference lead at 9-1 with two weeks of regular-season games remaining. The Pirates play Monday at Gray’s Creek.

Lumberton tennis tops Purnell Swett, Douglas Byrd

The Lumberton girls tennis team earned wins this week against both Purnell Swett and Douglas Byrd, beating the Rams Wednesday and the Eagles Thursday.

Lumberton (11-3, 9-3 United-8) won five of the six singles matches against Purnell Swett (1-8, 1-8 United-8) and won all three doubles matches for an 8-1 overall win.

In singles, Lumberton’s Shania Hunt beat Purnell Swett’s Lyndzie Locklear 6-0, 6-0; Josie Lawson topped Lauren Brooks 6-4, 6-1; Charley Whitley defeated Blair Brooks 6-0, 6-1; Mackenzie Register beat Josie McLean 6-3, 3-6, 11-9; and Andrea Brown topped Kamryn Lowery 6-3, 6-2. Purnell Swett’s Rylee Chavis defeated Lumberton’s Caroline Hall 6-1, 3-6, 10-7.

In doubles, Hunt/Brown beat Locklear/McLean 8-4; Whitley/Register defeated Lauren Brooks/Blair Brooks 8-1; and Olivia McLamb/Lawson won over Chavis/Amaya Bullard 8-3.

In Thursday’s match, the Pirates earned a 9-0 win over Douglas Byrd (0-10, 0-10 United-8).

In singles, Whitley beat Sherry Brown, Andrea Brown beat Nicole Thompson and Lameshea Love topped Zy’mya Hawkins, all by scores of 6-0, 6-0. Hunt beat Mirah Matthew 6-1, 6-0; Hall topped Brianna Rojas 6-0, 6-2; and Ava Boles won by forfeit.

In doubles, Lawson/McLamb won 8-2 over Matthews/Brown, Boles/Anayah Munoz defeated Rojas/Hawkins 8-1; and Paisley Locklear/Love won by forfeit.

Lumberton, Purnell Swett and the rest of the United-8 Conference will compete in the conference tournament next week.

Rams volleyball beats South View, falls to Seventy-First

The Purnell Swett volleyball team defeated United-8 Conference foe South View on Tuesday before dropping Thursday’s conference contest against Seventy-First.

In Tuesday’s victory, the Rams (9-8, 5-7 United-8) earned set wins of 25-16, 26-24 and 25-20 over the Tigers (4-14, 2-10 United-8).

Anileigh Locklear had 11 kills, three aces and seven digs in the match, Adisyn Bland had eight kills and three blocks, Braci Woods had four kills and Riley Deese and Kesler Collins each had three kills.

Thursday, the Rams beat Seventy-First (5-9, 5-7 United-8) 25-22 in the first set, but lost the next three sets 25-20, 25-19 and 25-14.

Bland had 11 kills and two blocks and Kamryn Locklear had nine digs.

The Rams host senior night Tuesday against Douglas Byrd.