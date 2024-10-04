LUMBERTON — The Lumberton High School wrestling program and NC Pride Wrestling are partnering for a donation drive to send wrestling gear to areas of western North Carolina affected by Hurricane Helene.

The organizations are collecting new or used wrestling gear to donate to wrestling teams or clubs in that area. This includes wrestling bags, shoes, headgear, knee pads, etc.

Donations can be dropped off at the NC Pride Wrestling Club or at Lumberton High School.

For more information contact NC Pride coach John Buck at 910-740-7806 or Lumberton High School coaches James Bell at 910-740-6880 or Lauren Little at 973-294-5892.