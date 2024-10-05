PEMBROKE — The UNC Pembroke volleyball team registered eight blocks, but Mount Olive picked up nine service aces and hit .204 from the net during the match to defeat to Braves 3-2 (25-14, 17-25, 14-25, 25-20, 13-15) on Friday evening at Lumbee Guaranty Bank Court.

The Braves (4-9, 1-2 CC) picked up double-double performances from Savannah Whaley, Abby Peduzzi, Brette Doile, and Tyler Patterson. The victory for the Trojans (7-6, 4-2 CC) marked the first victory against UNCP in the last four meetings, and snapped a six game skid when playing in Pembroke.

UNC Pembroke hit a match-best .571 from the net in the opening set and took an early 9-4 lead after a service ace from Peduzzi. The Braves put together a 9-3 run to extend their lead out to 20-11 with a solo block from Whaley. Mount Olive started to chip away at its deficit, 20-13, but the hosts won five out of the final six points of the set to win 25-14.

The Trojans got a service ace from Olivia Melvin to take a slight 12-9 lead in the second set and would use a 4-0 scoring surge to extend their lead out to 16-11. UNCP worked its deficit back to 19-16 after a solo block from Mckenna Hayes, but Mount Olive won 25-17 after finishing the set on a 6-1 run.

UMO hit .310 from the net in the third set and took a commanding 17-6 lead via an ill-timed attack error from UNCP. The Braves committed seven attack errors and the Trojans did not relinquish their lead during the set, winning 25-14.

Mount Olive scored six-straight points to take an 8-3 fourth-set lead after a block from Callie Mullins. UNC Pembroke put together a 12-6 run to take a slight 15-14 advantage, and would eventually run its lead out to 18-15 with a Whaley kill. Mount Olive tied the score at 18, but the hosts closed out the set on a 7-2 run to win 25-20 and force a fifth set.

UNCP took a 9-7 lead in the deciding set following a kill from Hayes, but the Trojans won the next two points to knot the score at 9 apiece. UMO limited UNCP to just six kills, as the Trojans hit .242 from the net and used a trio of kills from Ashlyn Stone to win the set 15-13 and claim the match.

Whaley had 16 kills, 19 digs and two blocks for UNCP, Peduzzi had 14 kills and 17 digs, Ruby Countryman had 10 kills, Patterson had 46 assists, Doilie had 20 digs and 11 assists and Hayes had five blocks and three aces.

The Braves will be back in action on Saturday at home when they face off against Erskine. First serve is set for 2 p.m. at Lumbee Guaranty Bank Court.