ST. PAULS — The St. Pauls football team began Southeastern Athletic Conference play with a 41-0 rout of West Bladen at home on Friday.

The Bulldogs (4-2, 1-0 Southeastern) led 14-0 after the first quarter and took a 35-0 lead by halftime. ‘

“I thought we played real good in the first half and we kind of executed the plan at the beginning of the first half,” St. Pauls coach Mike Setzer said. “The second half we tried to get some kids in and get some playing time. Second half, there’s some things we’ve gotta clean up, but we executed the plan, I was happy about that. I think all three facets of the game showed up tonight. We’ve got to do a little better job of execution, but our offense showed up and our defense played solid tonight.”

St. Pauls won its ninth straight meeting with West Bladen (1-4, 0-1 Southeastern) and now leads the all-time series 17-7.

The Bulldogs travel to Red Springs next week.

“Just another game for us, in the conference,” Setzer said. “We have to get prepared to play this game.”

Pirates shut out for second straight week

The Lumberton football team lost 30-0 in Friday’s United-8 Conference home tilt against South View, failing to score for the second straight week.

“We were in the red zone several times, four to six times, and we just couldn’t finish plays,” Lumberton coach Taurius Baker said. “We didn’t execute, between not executing the play we called or a fumble here, just miscues. We just didn’t score; we were there. We had a good chance at a field goal, missed block. … Things like that just hurt us. If you look at six points each time, it’s a totally different game.”

South View (4-2, 2-1 United-8) led 12-0 at the end of the first quarter and maintained that advantage at halftime. The Tigers led 18-0 at the end of the third quarter before scoring 12 more points in the fourth.

The Pirates (3-3, 0-3 United-8) dropped their third straight game, scoring six total points in the stretch, after starting the season with three consecutive wins.

“I think we’re kind of there right now, just executing and playing smarter football, understanding our situation and what we’ve gotta do,” Baker said. “It’s just a time we can’t make mistakes, we’ve almost got to be perfect in those situations and we weren’t tonight. But I’m super optimistic — the score doesn’t indicate it but I love where we’re going as a team and a program.”

South View won its eighth straight meeting against the Pirates.

Lumberton hosts Gray’s Creek next week.

“We keep on buckling up. We’ll have a great week of practice, go right back at it. That’s one of the positives we try to maintain,” Baker said. “I think at this point now it’s just executing, playing smarter football. … I think we’ve hopefully learned enough of what cost us these games that we can correct it and get back on a winning track.”

Jack Britt dominates Purnell Swett

Purnell Swett was also shut out for the second straight week as the Rams struggled to a 41-0 home loss Friday against Jack Britt.

“It was rough. Jack Britt came ready to play,” Purnell Swett coach Josh Deese said. “We started off slow, and we could never dig out of the hole. We tried adjusting a few things, but just never could dig ourselves out.”

Jack Britt (5-1, 3-0 United-8) led 13-0 after the first quarter and 34-0 at halftime. The Buccaneers added a fourth-quarter touchdown.

Purnell Swett (2-4, 0-3 United-8) lost its third straight game and has scored seven total points in that span.

“We’re playing really good teams,” Deese said. “I don’t see a weak spot in our conference. So I don’t know if it’s as much us as it is the teams we’re playing are extremely good. But we still have to execute, come out stronger and not come out so flat.”

Purnell Swett plays at South View next week.

“There’s nowhere else to go but up. We have to go up,” Deese said. “Our guys have responded, we’ve responded at practice, now we have to do it when it matters. We have to come out on the field and execute.”