From the fringe

Clark records ace

Patrick Clark recently recorded a hole-in-one on the 172-yard par-3 eighth hole at Fairmont Golf Club. Clark used a 6-iron for the ace.

UNCP baseball to hold golf tournament

The UNC Pembroke baseball team will hold a golf tournament fundraiser on Saturday, Oct. 5 at Pinecrest Country Club in Lumberton.

The event will be a superball/captain’s choice format. Entries cost $375 for a four-person team. Sponsorships are also available; a team and sign sponsor is $450, or a sign sponsor is $150. Make checks payable to UNC Pembroke baseball.

The tournament will begin at 1 p.m.

For more information or to register, contact Paul O’Neil at 910-733-0686.

Pinecrest Country Club news

The next Senior Shootout will be played Thursday with a 9 a.m. shotgun start. The event includes a hot dog lunch and more. Call the pro shop for more info at 910-738-6541.

Things to do while playing golf that will ensure everyone has a good time: repair ball marks, repair divots, rake sand traps, let faster players thru, get a tee time and be on time.

Food for thought: Getting a tee time will ensure you a place on the course.

A choose-up is played each Monday, Wednesday and Friday with a 1 p.m. tee time.

Fairmont Golf Club news

Fairmont Chamber of Commerce Tournament will be played on Friday, Oct. 18 with a 12 noon shotgun start. This is a four-person captain’s-choice format with an entry fee of $60 per player. Call the pro shop at 910-628-9931 to sign up.

Camp Grace Charity Tournament will be played on Friday, Oct. 25 with a 10 a.m. shotgun start. This is a four-person captain’s-choice format with an entry fee of $100 per player. $1000 goes to the winner of each flight. Entry fee includes all golf fees, gift bag, t-shirt, and dinner after play. Call 910-774-3697 to sign up.

Robeson County Rescue Association Tournament will be played on Saturday, Oct. 5 with tee times beginning at 12 noon. This will be a four-person captain’s-choice format with an entry fee of $70 per player and $280 per team. Cost includes lunch and prizes. Contact Randy Carlyle at 910-827-5555 to sign up.

Camp 4 Heroes will sponsor a captain’s-choice golf tournament on Friday, Nov. 1 with a 10 a.m. shotgun start. Cost is $75 per player. Call 757-620-2030 to sign up.

Tommy Lowry and Johnny Hunt were the winners in this week’s Senior Shootout with a two-stroke victory over Roy Williamson and Al Almond. Willie Oxendine and Willie Jacobs were the winners of the second flight with Tim Moore and Rick Rogers coming in second place. James Humphrey and Tommy Belch were the third-flight winners followed by Jerry Long and James Howard Locklear who took second place. Larry Lynn Locklear, Rick Rogers and Ray Lowry, who won two, were closest to the pin winners.

The next Senior Shootout will be played Tuesday morning with a 9 a.m. shotgun start.

Top rounds posted this week include: Joe Marks with a 67, Brian Haymore 71, Scott Benton 72, Bert Thomas 72, Phillip Wallwork 72, James Cox 73, J.T. Powers 74, Tracey Hunt 74, James Thompson 75, Donald Arnette 75, Brian Davis 75, Marcus White 75, Mitch Grier 76, Bradley Hamilton 77, Eddie Williams 77, Barry Leonard 77, Danny Glasscock 77, Jason Lowry 77, Mark Madden 78. .

Send all golf news to Chris Stiles at cstiles@robesonian.com.