PEMBROKE — Mercy Bell got the UNC Pembroke soccer team going early with a goal in the second minute, Eugenie Amidou converted a successful penalty in the nine minute and the Braves defense battled to turn in a clean sheet in a 2-0 victory over Young Harris on LREMC Appreciation Day on Saturday afternoon.

Shakira Kafero Roberts tallied the assist on Bell’s goal, and then later drew the foul that led to Amidou’s PK goal.

The Braves (5-2-2, 4-0-2 CC) moved to 11-0-0 in the all-time series with the Mountain Lions (3-5-1, 3-1-1 CC), and have now recorded shutouts in three straight matches in the series.

Kafero Roberts played a prefect centering pass to the foot of Bell, who one-touched it home to stake the Braves to a lightning-quick 1-0 lead in the second minute.

Kafero Roberts would then draw a penalty in the box in the ninth minute, before Amidou stepped up and converted the penalty to give the match its 2-0 result.

Bell led the way with match highs in shots (eight) and shots on goal (five). Bass recorded a career-high tying six saves for the fourth time this season. Kafero Roberts tallied her third assist of the year.

UNCP logged 24 shots for the second-consecutive game, with 12 on frame, while Young Harris attempted 11 shots with six on goal.

The Braves earned seven corner kicks, while limiting the Mountain Lions to just two.

Anna Grossheim broke the school record for most career starts with her 78th.

UNCP will continue Conference Carolinas play Tuesday as the Braves host Chowan for its Think Pink match. Kickoff is set for 5 p.m. at LREMC Stadium.

Braves volleyball sweeps Erskine

The UNC Pembroke volleyball team was firing on all cylinders and hit .250 from the net on the way to a 3-0 (25-17, 25-15, 25-22) sweep against Erksine on Saturday afternoon at Lumbee Guaranty Bank Court.

The victory for the Braves (5-9, 2-2 CC) marks the first in Pembroke this season and is the third-straight win against Erskine when playing at home. The Flying Fleet (5-8, 2-2 CC) fall to 7-5 all-time against UNCP.

UNC Pembroke hit a match-best .364 from the net in the opening set and took a 5-3 lead via a service ace from Savannah Whaley. Erskine took a slight 11-10 advantage, but UNCP closed out the set on a 15-6 run to take the opening set 25-17.

The Braves never trailed during the second set and took a 16-12 lead after a kill from Katelynn Swain. The hosts limited the Flying Fleet to a -.027 hitting percentage from the net as the Braves hit .250 from the net and finished the set on a 9-3 surge and win 25-15.

Erskine jumped out to an early 8-1 lead in the third set with a block from Becca Yohe, but UNC Pembroke put together a 7-1 run to tie the score at 14 apiece. EC would take a slight 18-17 lead, but UNCP would take the lead for good, 19-18, on a kill from Ruby Countryman, and won the set 25-22 to claim the match.

Abby Peduzzi had 13 kills and 13 digs for UNCP, Mckenna Hayes had 10 kills and two blocks, Katelynn Swain had eight kills, Tyler Patterson had 37 assists and 15 digs, Whaley had 18 digs and three aces.

The Braves will trek to Murfreesboro on Wednesday to face Chowan. First serve is set for set for 6 p.m. at Bob Burke Court.