HOPE MILLS — The Lumberton boys soccer team earned at 6-2 win over United-8 Conference road foe Gray’s Creek on Monday.

Lumberton (14-4-1, 10-1 United-8) led Gray’s Creek (7-6-3, 5-5-1 United-8) by a 4-2 margin at halftime after taking a 3-0 lead in the first 15 minutes of the match; Gray’s Creek closed to 3-2 before the Pirates got another goal just before the break.

Emilio Carrera, Korbyn Walton, Justin Lopez, Alexis Adler, Antonio Alvarado and Joshua Badillo each scored goals for the Pirates. Adler had two assists and Henry Greene, Walton and John Watts each had one.

Isaac Juarez had four saves for the Pirates.

The Pirates play Wednesday at Douglas Byrd.