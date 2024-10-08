PEMBROKE — After logging a pair of starts and playing all 90 minutes in both games in goal, Anna Bass has been named as the Conference Carolinas Defensive Player of the Week, league officials announced Tuesday.

A native of Edenton, Bass started the week by facing 10 shots against Barton and tallying three saves in a 1-1 draw against the Bulldogs. The graduate student closed out the week by matching a career-best six saves against Young Harris on 11 shots faced.

Bass has a .791 save percentage which ranks fourth in the league, and also is fourth in shutouts with two on the season.

After helping the UNC Pembroke volleyball team to a 2-1 week, Tyler Patterson has been named as the Conference Carolinas Specialist of the Week, league officials announced Monday afternoon. The announcement marks the second time this season that Patterson has picked up the weekly award.

A native of Jacksonville, Fla., Patterson tallied a pair of double-doubles to highlight the week. Patterson started the week with 47 assists and eight digs in a road win at Barton, and followed it up with a 46 assist and 15 dig outing against Mount Olive on Friday. The sophomore polished off the week with 37 assists and 15 digs in the sweep over Erskine.

Patterson played every point of the 12 sets over the week. Patterson ranks first in Conference Carolinas for most assists per set with 8.87.