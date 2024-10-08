SNOW HILL — Newcomer Ella Reed carded a seven-over-par 151 in the opening two rounds to position the UNC Pembroke golf team in sixth place at the Barton Intercollegiate on Monday at Cutter Creek Golf Club.

A native of Winston-Salem, Reed logged a team-best 75 in the second round of play, and sits five strokes behind Valentina Agostino of Mount Olive, who leads the tournament after a three-over-par total for the first two rounds. Reed (7 over) sits in a three-way tie for third place. Newcomer Catherine DeSiena (17 over) sits in a two-way tie for 25th place, while Marta Ortega (23 over) and Michelle Guerra Landa (23 over) are among a three-way tie for 34th place. Chessa Lee (37 over) rounded out the scoring for the Braves in a five-way tie for 37th place.

The Black & Gold had four players playing as individuals. Lola Barnett (21 over) is in a three-way tie for 31st place, while Melissa Guerra Landa (24 over) is in a five-way tie for 37th place. Newcomer Maya Fitzgerald (30 over) and sophomore Lauren Locklear (30 over) are in a three-way tie for 45th place.

The Braves closed out action at the Barton Intercollegiate on Tuesday at Cutter Creek Golf Club; the result was unavailable at press time.