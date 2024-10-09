Bulldogs look to downplay

rivalry, focus on task at hand

RED SPRINGS — St. Pauls coach Mike Setzer doesn’t want his Bulldogs team to think of Friday’s game against Red Springs as a rivalry game.

This is not because he thinks the game is not important. It’s because he thinks it’s very important.

Rivalry or not, the in-county foes will meet for the 72nd time at 7 p.m. Friday as the Red Devils host the Southeastern Athletic Conference matchup.

“The last couple of year’s we’ve been erasing that circle (on the calendar), so I think that’s why we’ve kind of progressed even better,” Setzer said. “We’ve taken that rivalry thing out between us; we don’t look at this game like a rivalry. We just try to go about it as the next game. In our program, we know that every game is so important. This game’s a conference game and it’s important. Sometimes when people take games for what they’re not, then you kind of lose focus on what’s the most important thing, and our most important thing right now is winning the next game.”

Setzer acknowledged his players will be excited to play Red Springs (1-5, 1-0 Southeastern), and knows the Red Devils likely have St. Pauls (4-2, 1-0 Southeastern) “circled” on the schedule. But instead of treating it like a rivalry — “crazy things happen in rivalries,” the veteran coach said — he hopes that the Bulldogs instead feel a sense of normalcy, albeit while still feeling urgency, as they take the field Friday.

Red Springs coach Tim Ray agreed that there’s an importance to the game beyond just the bragging rights that naturally accompany a contest between two schools separated by just 12 miles.

“I think where we are in the conference, it’s a game that’s going to matter, with both teams being 1-0,” Ray said.

Red Springs enters Friday’s game coming off its first win of the season, a 33-20 victory at Fairmont last week.

“I think our guys were able to celebrate the win, but also not be satisfied,” Ray said. “Yeah, we won, but we’ve still got some strides to be the best team that we can be. If we can be the best we can be, we know we can play well Friday night.”

St. Pauls also won its conference opener with a 41-0 result over West Bladen, rebounding after a loss to Charlotte Latin in its previous outing.

The Red Devils defense will look to stop a balanced St. Pauls offense. Ray said the most challenging part of that will be containing the run game of quarterback Theophilus Setzer, who has rushed for 531 yards and three touchdowns so far this season.

“I think for the most part, the biggest challenge is a mobile quarterback,” Ray said. “We’ve faced teams that can pass the ball, we’ve faced teams that can run the ball, but we haven’t faced a quarterback who can run the ball like him.”

While the Bulldogs have been efficient in both the passing and running game, Mike Setzer says there’s still plenty of room for improvement for that unit.

“I think that it’s good we’ve been balanced, but we still have so much meat left on the bone, especially in the passing game, and in the running game, both sides,” Mike Setzer said. “Both elements of our offense have, at times, shown really good sparks, and other times we’ve gone to sleep. So I think this week is, how to do we continue to maintain balance, but improve.”

Asked the focus of the St. Pauls defense, Mike Setzer centered in on one name on the Red Devils: T.J. Ellerbe. The junior wideout has 30 catches for 585 yards and six touchdowns this season, and also ran for a touchdown in last week’s game.

“T.J. is special, he’s been special every year,” Mike Setzer said. “He’s a tremendous young man. He becomes superhero-like once he gets the ball in his hands, so that’s our job, we’re going to try to stop T.J. We don’t know how successful that will be, but that’s what we’re going to try to do.”

St. Pauls, meanwhile, has allowed just 15.0 points per game this season and has shut out two of its last three opponents.

St. Pauls has won six straight meetings against the Red Devils, including a 40-8 win last year; Mike Setzer, who has coached the Bulldogs in two separate stints from 2004-07 and since 2018, is 8-2 against Red Springs. St. Pauls leads the all-time series 40-31.

Gray’s Creek at Lumberton

Lumberton will look to snap a three-game losing streak as the Pirates host Gray’s Creek for homecoming at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Gray’s Creek (4-2, 2-1 United-8 Conference) enters the matchup coming off a 50-14 win over Douglas Byrd last week, and also previously beat Purnell Swett in conference play; the Bears’ lone conference loss is to league favorite Seventy-First.

The run-heavy Bears have three rushers with 495 yards or more on the season, led by Ezekiel Reed with 730 yards and 13 touchdowns, alongside Alphonso Myers and Dequan Anthony. The team has rushed for 1,908 yards this season, 318 yards per game. Senior linebacker Kaleb Caraway has 68 tackles and 12 tackles for loss, and is also the team’s leading receiver.

Lumberton (3-3, 0-3 United-8) has lost all three of its conference matchups so far after starting 3-0 through nonconference play; this includes shutout losses in each of the last two games, with a 30-0 decision last week against South View.

After having never met until becoming conference foes in 2021, Gray’s Creek has defeated the Pirates in each of the last three seasons; last year’s 49-34 win was the closest of the three matchups.

Purnell Swett at South View

Purnell Swett has similarly struggled through the first three weeks of conference play, and looks to get back on track as the Rams hit the road to South View for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff.

South View (4-2, 2-1 United-8) plays a Robeson County team for the second straight week after its 30-0 win over Lumberton. The Tigers beat Douglas Byrd 51-12 on Sept. 26, with a loss at Seventy-First as their only in-conference blemish thus far.

Rashad Dockery ran for 270 yards and three touchdowns for the Tigers last week against Lumberton, while Tyriq Clarida was 12-for-16 passing for 131 yards; this continued the strong play of both throughout the season. Linebackers Gavin Williams and Bobby Soles, both seniors, lead the way for the Tigers defensively.

Purnell Swett (2-4, 0-3 United-8) has not scored in its last two games, and has just seven points in three conference games, allowing 38 or more in each of those contests.

South View beat the Rams 27-7 last year for the Tigers’ sixth straight win in the series, dating back to Purnell Swett’s last head-to-head in 2006. South View leads the all-time series 12-2.

Midway at Fairmont

Fairmont continues to seek its first win of the 2024 campaign as the Golden Tornadoes host Midway for a 7 p.m. tilt Friday at Hal S. Floyd Stadium.

Under first-year coach Barrett Sloan, Midway (5-1, 1-0 Southeastern) has won four straight games, with nonconference wins over North Johnston, Lakewood and Goldsboro preceding last week’s 45-28 home win over Clinton to open Southeastern league play.

Gehemiah Blue has run for 539 yards and six touchdowns to lead the Raiders offensively, while Tanner Williams has thrown for 494 yards and six scores, finding Kemari McNeill for 181 yards and three touchdowns. Lineman Wyatt Scott leads the Raiders defense with 58 tackles.

Fairmont (0-6, 0-1 Southeastern) has lost seven straight games and 13 of its last 14 after opening conference play with a 33-20 loss to Red Springs, though that game marked the least points allowed by the Golden Tornadoes this season and tied for the most points scored.

Midway has won all three previous meetings, held in each of the last three seasons, with each coming by 26 points or more including a 50-22 Raiders win last year in Newton Grove.

Sports editor Chris Stiles can be reached at 910-816-1977 or by email at cstiles@robesonian.com. You can follow him on X at @StilesOnSports.