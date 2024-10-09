The St. Pauls and Fairmont volleyball teams meet at the net at the conclusion of Tuesday’s match in Fairmont.

St. Pauls’ Alyssa Monroe, foreground, goes up for the spike during Tuesday’s match at Fairmont.

Fairmont’s Kensley Newberry (3) goes up for the spike during Tuesday’s match against St. Pauls in Fairmont.

St. Pauls’ Addison Davis (12) goes up for the spike as Fairmont’s Kersten Hunt (4) and Alexis Brown (15) attempt to block during Tuesday’s match in Fairmont.

St. Pauls’ Alyssa Monroe (13) spikes the ball as Fairmont’s Kersten Hunt (4) attempts to block during Tuesday’s match in Fairmont.

FAIRMONT — The St. Pauls volleyball team entered Tuesday’s match at Fairmont looking to take care of business against the one-win Golden Tornadoes, who the Bulldogs had swept earlier this season.

St. Pauls controlled each set from the outset and earned a 3-0 win over their Southeastern Athletic Conference foe.

“We have been working on making sure that we play where we need to be, covering each other,” St. Pauls coach Glenda Lowery said. “We had a player missing tonight and we had our backup setter step up, and everyone worked together to make those adjustments to play as a team.”

St. Pauls (6-12, 5-3 Southeastern) took an 8-3 lead in the first set and Fairmont (1-15, 1-7 Southeastern) never got closer than a three-point margin the rest of the set. From a 17-13 lead, St. Pauls outscored the Golden Tornadoes 8-3 the rest of the way to win 25-16.

The Bulldogs kept it going in the second set, taking a 13-4 lead. Fairmont got back within seven after a 5-0 run to make it 21-14, but the Bulldogs won the set, once again by a 25-16 tally.

“I think today we kind of all played together as a team,” St. Pauls middle blocker Jessica McNair said. “We came in and we were just like, this is what we’ve got to do to win, and we got it done.”

An 11-4 run gave St. Pauls a 17-10 lead in the third set; Fairmont kept battling, closing to 22-18 before the Bulldogs won three of the last four points to win the set 25-19 and end the match.

“Once they get out of their own head and get into the ballgame, they come together and they work so well together,” Fairmont coach Kaitlyn Hunt said. “Just getting out of their head and shaking the nerves is what we need to do.”

Alyssa Monroe had nine kills and McNair had seven for St. Pauls.

“Jessica, she has really stepped up this year as a leader on the court,” Lowery said. “She has been a lot more successful this year with blocking, with hitting, with playing defense. A lot of times she’s come in the clutch for us and been successful and finding the floor and making smart decisions.”

“I think I kind of set my mind to it, because sometimes I can doubt myself,” McNair said. “But today was just kind of like, OK, I’ve got to do what I’ve got to do to get this.”

KeMya Baldwin had 15 digs, Zykendria Cox had 11 assists and two kills and Na’Zariyah Inman had five assists for the Bulldogs.

Kensley Newberry had six kills for Fairmont, Kersten Hunt had five kills and three blocks and Paityn Bullock had 10 assists.

St. Pauls lost its first seven matches this season, won four of its next five and then lost four straight; Tuesday’s win was the Bulldogs’ second straight victory.

“We just had to grow as a team together and bond, and learn to trust each other, because we were struggling,” McNair said. “But now we kind of like trust each other a whole lot more than before we started.”

St. Pauls hosts Clinton on Thursday before finishing the regular season next Tuesday at Midway.

Fairmont also has two matches remaining, Thursday at West Bladen and next Tuesday at home against Clinton.

“I’m looking to accomplish to win one out of the two, and making sure they’re still staying together as a team and keep bringing the energy,” Hunt said.

Rams sweep Douglas Byrd

The Purnell Swett volleyball team swept Douglas Byrd in the Rams’ senior night game Tuesday in Pembroke.

Purnell Swett (10-8, 6-7 United-8 Conference) won with set scores of 25-11, 25-18 and 25-12.

Senior Adisyn Bland had nine kills, Braci Woods had five kills and Samaria McCall had 10 digs for the Rams.

Douglas Byrd is 0-18 overall and 0-13 in United-8 play.

Purnell Swett finishes its regular season Thursday at Lumberton.

Sports editor Chris Stiles can be reached at 910-816-1977 or by email at cstiles@robesonian.com. You can follow him on X at @StilesOnSports.