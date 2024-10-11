PEMBROKE — Chowan jumped out to an early 1-0 lead in the 21st minute, but two second-half Mercy Bell goals and a game-winner from Eli Soderberg led to a 3-2 intra-division win in Conference Carolinas action Tuesday night at LREMC Stadium.

Bell broke UNCP Hall of Famer Melanie Cobb’s school career record with her 10th multi-goal match.

The Braves (6-2-2, 5-0-2 CC) moved to 12-1-0 in the all-time series with the Hawks (3-6-1, 1-4-1 CC), and have now won 12 straight in the series since dropping the very first matchup all the way back in 2002.

Chowan’s Natasha Bailey played a beautiful ball in the 21st minute to Regan Jackson, who converted from the center of the penalty area to give the Hawks the early 1-0 lead.

In the 65th minute, Bell regained possession, made a move to get free and fired a perfect strike into the top-left corner to beat the Chowan goalkeeper to even the score at 1-1.

Bell took control of a failed Chowan clearance in the 74th minute, cut back and sent a left-footed strike into the back of net to give the Braves a 2-1 lead.

Chowan answered right back two minutes later as Laura Hulme’s ball found the foot of Abigail Simon, who fired a shot on target that glanced off a UNCP defender and found the back of the net to even the match at 2-2.

Soderberg gained control of a loose ball in the 79th minute and fired a world-class strike side net from 20 yards out to give the Braves its game-winner.

Anna Grossheim tallied match highs in shots (seven) and shots on goal (four).

UNCP recorded 22 shots, with 11 on goal, while limiting Chowan to just nine shots, with six on frame. The Braves earned 11 corner kicks, while holding the Hawks to just one.

UNCP will continue Conference Carolinas play Saturday as they hit the road to take on Francis Marion for a crucial division matchup. Kickoff is set for 4:30 p.m. at Murray G. Hartzler Soccer Field.

Braves golf finishes seventh at Barton Intercollegiate

Newcomer Ella Reed finished inside the top-10 to pace the UNC Pembroke golf team to a seventh place finish on Tuesday at the Barton Intercollegiate at Cutter Creek Golf Club.

Reed (17 over par total) carded a 10-over-par 82 in the final round and finished 11 strokes behind Mara Martinez of Emmanuel who won the individual tournament. The freshman finished in a tie for ninth place. Newcomer Catherine DeSiena (27 over) finished in a tie for 25th place, while Marta Ortega (29 over) shot a team-best 78 in the final round and finished in 28th. Chessa Lee (33 over) finished in a three-way tie for 34th place, while Michelle Guerra Landa (35 over) rounded out the scoring for the Braves in 38th place.

The Black & Gold had four players playing as individuals. Melissa Guerra Landa (30 over) shot a team-best 78 in the final round and placed 29th, while newcomer Lola Barnett (38 over) finished in a tie for 39th place. Maya Fitzgerald (47 over) placed 46th and Lauren Locklear (56 over) finished the three-round tournament in 49th place.

The Braves will be back in action on October 14 when they travel to St. Simons Island, Ga. for the St. Simons Intercollegiate. The two day tournament will be played at the King and Prince Golf Resort.

Braves volleyball runs past Chowan

The UNC Pembroke volleyball team hit a season-best .276 from the net to help the Braves to a 3-0 (25-22, 25-22, 25-9) sweep at Chowan on Wednesday evening at Bob Burke Court.

The Braves (6-9, 3-2 CC) have now won their last two contest and improve to 14-1 all-time against Chowan. The Hawks (2-12, 0-7 CC) have lost their last 10 matches and fall to 2-9 when playing at home this season.

Chowan took a quick 4-1 first-set lead, but UNC Pembroke would eventually take a 14-10 lead with an attack error from the Hawks. The hosts scored the next four points to knot the score at 14, but UNCP put together a 5-0 run and took the lead for good, 21-16, on a kill from Precious Daley, and won 25-22.

Abby Peduzzi’s kill gave the Braves a 8-4 lead early in the second set, but Chowan would score the next three points to cut its deficit back to 8-7. UNCP pushed its lead out to 18-14 with a trio of points, and would eventually run their lead out to 21-17 before winning the set 25-22 for a 2-0 match lead.

The Braves hit a match-best .458 from the net in the third set and put together an 11-0 run to take a large 17-4 lead in the final set en route to a 25-9 win. Chowan was limited to a .042 hitting percentage as UNCP closed out the set on an 8-5 surge.

Peduzzi had 14 kills, 11 digs and two aces for UNCP, Ruby Countryman had eight kills, Daley had six kills and five digs, Tyler Patterson had 29 assists and Savannah Whaley had eight digs.