LUMBERTON — Five Lumberton tennis players advanced to regionals from their results in the United-8 Conference 4A tournament, which the Pirates hosted Tuesday and Wednesday.

Lumberton’s Shania Hunt finished second place in the singles tournament, and was part of the top four finishers who advanced to regionals.

Two Lumberton doubles teams also advanced to regionals. Charley Whitley/Mackenzie Register finished second, and Josie Lawson/Olivia McLamb finished third, with the top three teams advancing.

Purnell Swett played in the tournament, but no Rams placed to advance to regionals.

Gray’s Creek was the tournament’s team champion. The Bears’ Meadow Ellis won the singles title with teammate Chloe Hall in third, while Saniyah Leach/Carly Canady teamed up to win the doubles title for Gray’s Creek.

Despite Gray’s Creek winning the tournament title, Lumberton will be the United-8’s top state playoff seed in 4A. Both teams finished 9-3 in conference play this season, split with each other and had otherwise identical results; the Pirates won the tiebreaker with a higher RPI ranking.

The 4A Mideast Regional will begin next Friday at Chapel Hill High School.

In other local sports action this week, the St. Pauls volleyball team lost a five-set match to Clinton, 25-23, 24-26, 23-25, 25-23, 15-9.