UNCP hosts West Liberty after month-plus away

PEMBROKE — UNC Pembroke’s homecoming game isn’t officially for two more weeks. But it might as well be Saturday.

After over a month on the road, the Braves return home Saturday to face West Liberty, with kickoff set for 1 p.m. at Grace P. Johnson Stadium.

“I don’t think anybody was wanting to get back on a bus for at least a few days, especially those 10-hour trips to West Virginia,” UNCP coach Mark Hall said. “It’s definitely good to be able to get into a home schedule, a routine, and be here Friday for our walk-through on the game field, and obviously to be in front of our home fans here at Grace P.”

UNCP (1-4, 1-2 Mountain East Conference) opened its season Aug. 31 at home against Wingate, but has played successive road games at Fayetteville State, Charleston, Glenville State and Wheeling, as well as a bye week, in the weeks since.

The last road trip was finally a victorious one for the Braves, who earned their first win in a 35-32 decision last week at Wheeling. UNCP trailed 21-7 at half before outscoring the Cardinals 28-11 in the second half to earn the victory.

“Obviously winning makes everything better,” Hall said. “I’m super proud of the guys last week; obviously being 0-4, and then having the first half be the way it was, those guys had every chance to kind of chalk it if they wanted to. But they stayed in the fight and ended up playing a good second half and found a way to win at the end of the game. So hopefully we’re carrying that momentum here into the next week in front of our home fans and see if we can win two in a row.”

West Liberty (1-4, 1-2 MEC) also got its first win last week, a 31-10 home win over Concord. The Hilltoppers allowed 42 points or more in each of their four losses, including two 57-point days for the opposition in their first two conference games against Frostburg State and West Virginia State.

Hall, though, sees a challenge as the Braves face the Hilltoppers that is far greater than what the statistics may show.

“I know they’re giving up 42 points per game, but I just don’t see it on film,” Hall said. “I think they’ve got a good defensive group. They played really tough last year against us, they’ve got a good front, a lot of veteran guys. … We’re going to have to play well, especially offensively against their defense. I really do think their front is really good, and I think they’ve got some veterans in the secondary.”

Defensive back Trent Crawford (32 tackles, seven tackles for loss) and linebackers Taison Fa’Asuamanu (27 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, three sacks) and Nolan Shimp (26 tackles, three tackles for loss) are among the Hilltoppers’ defensive leaders.

Offensively, West Liberty has played multiple quarterbacks this season, but Trevor Lagarde has made about two-thirds of the team’s passing attempts, throwing for 552 yards and three touchdowns but also eight interceptions. Hunter Patterson (323 rushing yards, four touchdowns) leads the ground game, while Ben Turner (385 receiving yards, two touchdowns) is a key passing target.

“I think they try to establish the run game; they’re very creative to try to make plays. They’ve played a couple of different quarterbacks this year. I think it’s going to start for us up front. We’re going to have to try to win the line, put them in long situations where they’ve got to pass, basic football stuff. They’re going to be a good team, we’re going to have to play well. They’re 1-4, we’re 1-4, but I don’t think it’s just going to be an easy matchup for sure.”

The Braves have also had a revolving door at quarterback so far this season, largely due to injuries, but last week’s game appeared to put that to an end. After Tre Robinson started, Colin Johnson came on in relief and threw for 324 yards and four touchdowns.

UNCP leads the all-time series 4-1 including wins over West Liberty in each of the last three seasons as MEC foes, with a 37-19 road victory last year and a 24-3 win in the last Pembroke meeting in 2022.

