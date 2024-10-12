BELMONT — The UNC Pembroke volleyball team hit .190 from the net and used eight services aces and eight blocks to knock off Belmont Abbey 3-1 (25-16, 20-25, 25-22, 25-19) on Friday evening at the Wheeler Center.

The Braves (7-9, 4-2 CC) have now won their last three contest and have won the last six matchups against Belmont Abbey. The setback for the Crusaders (6-9, 4-2) snapped a three-game winning streak and marked the team’s first loss at home this season.

UNC Pembroke hit a match-best .273 from the net in the first set and took a 14-5 lead in the opening set with a kill from Katelynn Swain. Belmont Abbey scored four-straight points to chip away at its deficit, 23-15, but UNCP won two of the final three points to win the set 25-16.

The Crusaders used a kill from Lola Sultenfuss to give the hosts a slight 13-11 advantage in the second set. The Braves trimmed their deficit back to 19-18 following an ill-timed attack error from Belmont Abbey, but BAC finished the set on a 6-2 scoring run to win 25-20.

Belmont Abbey used a 7-2 surge to lead 13-9 in the third set following a block error from UNCP. The Braves responded and put together an 11-2 run to 22-17 via a service ace from Mckenna Hayes. The Crusaders cut their deficit to 22-20 with a trio of points, but UNC Pembroke stayed in control to take set three 25-22 and take a 2-1 match lead.

The Braves put together an 8-1 run to push their fourth-set lead out to 17-10 with blocks from Katelynn Swain and Ruby Countryman. UNCP hit .256 from the net and held BAC to .023 hitting from the net and never relinquished the lead, winning 25-19 to clinch the match.

Savannah Whaley led UNCP with 12 kills and two aces, Abby Peduzzi had eight kills and 15 digs, Ruby Countryman had seven kills and two blocks, Tyler Patterson had 35 assists, 12 digs and two aces, Brette Doile had 21 digs, Swain had three blocks and Hayes had three blocks and two aces.

The Braves will be back in action on Tuesday when they welcome Francis Marion to town for Dig Pink night. First serve is slated for 7 p.m. at Lumbee Guaranty Bank Court. Fans are encouraged to wear pink.

Braves swimming shines on opening day at King Invitational

The UNC Pembroke swimming team won a trio of events and one relay to highlight action on the opening day of the King Invitational on Friday inside the Kingsport Aquatics Center.

Britta Schwengle took top honors in the 500-yard Freestyle with a time of 5:07.78, while Benedetta Pepe Pugliese won the 200-yard Individual Medley with a mark of 2:10.14. Newcomer Naekeisha Louis beat out the field in the 50-yard Freestyle touching the wall in a time of 24.66.

Katie Raleigh, Benedetta Pepe Pugliese, Fatima Portillo, and Britta Schwengle teamed up in the 400-yard Medley Relay to stand at the top of the podium with a time of 4:01.10.

The Braves will continue action at the King Invitational on Saturday.